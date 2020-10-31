Just in case the campaign season has not lasted not long enough, be prepared for an extended Election Day.
Americans face the daunting prospect of uncertainty after voting on Tuesday — millions of votes by mail could take longer to count than in normal years. And as impatient as all are to know the results, what matters is making sure we count the votes properly. That could take time.
Despite what President Donald Trump — and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — have said, winners do not have to be announced on election night.
That means the U.S. might not know who won the race for president on the evening of Nov. 3. Trump and Joe Biden, as well as millions of their supporters, may have to wait. And that’s OK.
In the United States, we count every ballot. And with a federal system in which each state runs its own elections, we count by very different rules. Some states only count ballots that are received by Election Day (that includes New Mexico). Others — 22 in fact — count ballots for several days after the polls are closed. Some states begin processing mail-in votes well before Election Day, and others wait until the day of.
In all states, increased mail-in ballots likely could mean delays.
However, it’s not enough to be patient election night or to understand that results might be delayed. Citizens must be ready to stand against any candidate who attempts to rush the count to deliver a desired result. There’s speculation a large number of Democrats are voting early and through the mail; their votes might take longer to count. With GOP voters supposedly showing up on Election Day, it’s possible Trump might be leading at the end of Nov. 3.
Either way, it’s not over until it’s over. And it’s not over until every vote is counted. That’s how we do it in the United States.
There’s irony to be seen. While Justice Kavanaugh in 2020 is making clear he believes election night results are optimum, in 2000, he was a lawyer for the George W. Bush campaign, which argued successfully in Florida that mail-in ballots should be added to the count around Thanksgiving. Those votes — counted well after Election Day — helped put Bush ahead of Al Gore.
Then there’s this: In a recent Supreme Court decision stopping Wisconsin from continuing to count ballots after election night, Kavanaugh wrote states want to “avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election.”
He added, “those States also want to be able to definitively announce the results of the election on election night, or as soon as possible thereafter.”
That’s wrong. States — including New Mexico — might announce unofficial results, but actual counts are not certified for several days after an election. For the presidential race, the results become official when each state’s electors vote in the Electoral College. In 2020, that will happen Dec. 14. That leaves states plenty of time to ensure an accurate count.
Given Trump’s attempts throughout the campaign to raise the specter of election fraud — he has criticized mail-in voting (despite voting by mail himself) as suspect — the rush to declare a winner quickly is alarming. Before a false narrative takes hold — election night or else — citizens must understand a claim of widespread voter fraud is preposterous, and not just in the race for president. And sometimes, we don’t know a winner right away.
In 2000, the nation did not have a president until December. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, elected in 2008, could not take his seat until July 2009 after an eight-month legal battle. U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, elected in 2018 from California, didn’t find out she had won until a week after the election.
We don’t have to know election night.
With that as a backdrop, please make sure to vote. Tens of thousands of New Mexicans have done their civic duty already. They have stood in long lines for in-person early voting. They have mailed back ballots. They have dropped them off in person.
Now, all that’s left is Election Day — with voting centers open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday so voters can show up and make their wishes known.
Once more, here are our recommendations, but what matters now is the will of the voters. It’s time for the people to be heard.
‘New Mexican’ endorsements
u President and vice president: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
u U.S. Senate: Ben Ray Luján
u U.S. Congress: Teresa Leger Fernandez
u Supreme Court
Position 1: Shannon Bacon
Position 2: David K. Thomson
u Court of Appeals
Position 1: Zack Ives
Position 2: Shammara H. Henderson
Position 3: Jane B. Yohalem
u Public Regulation Commission
District 3: Joseph M. Maestas
u Judicial retention
Court of Appeals: Retain Jacqueline R. Medina
District Court: Retain Francis J. Mathew, Maria E. Sanchez-Gagne, Sylvia F. Lamar, Jason C. Lidyard, T. Glenn Ellington, Mary Marlowe Summer and Matthew Justin Wilson
u State House of Representatives
District 43: Christine Chandler
District 45: Linda Serrato
District 46: Andrea Romero
District 47: Brian Egolf
District 50: Matthew McQueen
u State Senate
District 5: Leo Jaramillo
District 19: Claudia Risner
District 24: Nancy Rodriguez
District 25: Peter Wirth
District 39: Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics
u Constitutional amendments
Amendment 1 (changing PRC members from elected to appointed): Yes
Amendment 2 (adjusting terms for state, county and district officials): Yes
u State bonds
Question A (senior citizen centers, colleges, universities): Yes
Question B (libraries): Yes
Question C (higher education, special schools, tribal schools): Yes
u Santa Fe County bonds
Question 1 (senior centers): Yes
Question 2 (roads): Yes
Question 3 (water and wastewater): Yes
