Pity the city of Santa Fe budget makers, charged with charting a spending course for fiscal year 2021 without knowing how much money is coming in.
The City Council vote on Wednesday to approve the spending plan is aspirational, in a sense. More than in the past, the budget is a living document that is likely to change.
Revenues are unpredictable, given the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism has plummeted, affecting local restaurants, hotels and shops. Residents are spending less because many have lost jobs or are dealing with pay cuts. With the lack of coherent federal leadership in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, there’s no telling when the economy will recover.
The decrease in consumer spending means gross receipts tax revenues have declined — and that’s where the city of Santa Fe finds the revenue to do the business of the city. The budget was put together with financial experts guesstimating how much money would be rolling in, using $22.4 million from cash reserves and other city funds to balance spending against a projected GRT decline of $21.8 million. The general fund budget tops out at nearly $93 million — and important for maintaining services, now includes no further furloughs or layoffs of city staff. It’s still a decrease of about 12 percent in spending, recognizing the new reality of less money coming in.
The decision to use reserves means if the economy doesn’t recover, bigger and worse cuts are ahead. While dipping into reserves is a risky decision, there’s a reason cities and families put money in savings accounts — for use during bad times.
Putting reserves to work means the city can continue picking up trash, providing fire and police services, keeping recreation centers and libraries operating, and maintaining parks and medians. It’s a credit to the city financial team that reserves have grown under Mayor Alan Webber, a result of a conscious decision to put more dollars away in good times. The reserves reached some $16 million over the past few years, just in time for the current disaster.
The general fund, or the operating budget, is just one way the city spends money, however. The proposed all-funds budget totals $320.7 million, down 18.1 percent. Again, it’s clear the city recognizes that fiscal prudence is necessary.
Beyond the dollars and cents, Webber is calling for reorganizing city departments so government can be more efficient and streamlined. Public hearings on the plans will take place in August, after the budget is approved. We believe this is an important conversation for city residents to have with their government. All politicians promise efficiencies; few deliver. Now, more than ever, Santa Fe needs an efficient government. That means ensuring employees are trained beyond their immediate duties — when work is slow in one area, they can help out somewhere else. Pandemic reassignments of some workers to assist, for example, in getting meals out to seniors show flexibility that will be necessary in the months to come.
As we have seen in the past few months, everyone seems to want spending controlled but speaks out quickly if their favorite services are cut.
We’ve seen numerous letters about the need to open the Bicentennial Pool or the ice rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Other writers want to ensure funding for tourism or land use, or to move dollars from policing to other public safety needs. Cut, yes, but save spending for the homeless, for affordable housing, for senior centers or youth programs. That’s not going to work, obviously.
One small example of how cuts impact services: People are upset — again — about numerous weeds in the medians. They’re a problem again, which is not surprising considering the department went from 19 people clearing medians to six. With the decision to forgo herbicides as a way of controlling unwanted growth, weeds flourish here. Most are not misunderstood wildflowers, either, although native plantings should be used as a way of conserving water. Better designs should lead to easier maintenance, but such improvements are months, even years away given today’s financial realities.
As city councilors consider the budget — the Finance Committee already has sat through hours of testimony, going line by laborious line to examine spending — they know that nothing is set in stone. But a budget that doesn’t raise taxes, does cut spending and preserves jobs and services is a solid start to creating government that works smarter and harder. Amid so much uncertainty, that’s some comfort for Santa Fe.
