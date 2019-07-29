In the nick of time, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced her appointments to the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission.
Commissioners do important work in water planning, securing water rights, negotiating those rights with other states and overseeing conservation projects for the state’s streams. By state statute, they represent different parts of the state, as well as the major irrigation districts.
Lujan Grisham earlier this month appointed seven new members to the commission while reappointing chairman Mark Sanchez of Albuquerque — he’s a holdover from both the Richardson and Martinez administrations, giving him a firm understanding of the water issues facing New Mexico. Among the new appointees are such water experts as New Mexico Acequia Association executive director Paula Garcia of Mora, Las Cruces farmer and rancher Gregory Carrasco and Bidtah Becker, formerly executive director of the Navajo Nation’s Natural Resources division. State Engineer John D’Antonio is the ninth member; the state engineer is always on the board by law.
Now that they are in place, these commissioners can step in and protect the Gila River, recently named the nation’s most endangered river. It is likely they will, another example of how elections have consequences. The previous governor and her commission had favored the expensive project.
Instead, killing the misguided diversion plan will help Gov. Lujan Grisham keep a campaign promise — she has been against the project, as is the entire New Mexico Congressional delegation. Earlier this year, the governor line-item vetoed nearly $1.7 million for the project. More importantly, stopping the diversion project will save the Gila River for the good of wildlife and the residents of Southern New Mexico.
Through the Colorado River Basin Project Act of 1968 and the more recent Arizona Water Settlements Act of 2004, New Mexico was to be allowed to divert water from the Gila and its feeder streams, while promising to deliver an equivalent amount of water downstream to Arizona. Under the legislation, New Mexico ended up with what amounts to $90 million for water projects. Those funds did not have to be spent building a massive diversion project, but in 2014, New Mexico chose to go big. That was the wrong choice.
To plan the project, the commission created the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity. The entity has spent over $15 million on planning, with little to show for it. If New Mexico stops the Gila diversion, at least the state won’t be throwing good money after bad.
Opponents of diversion rightly point to the Gila River’s status as a free-flowing river and its importance to the adjacent Gila Wilderness, the country’s first such designated area. Diverting water would damage plants, fish, birds and other wild creatures and potentially hurt the booming recreational outdoors economy. Former stream commissioner chair Norm Guame, one of the more respected water experts in New Mexico, has called the project “a dog.”
With the new Interstate Stream Commission in place, millions that would have been directed to a boondoggle now can be spent on local water conservation projects, maintaining the Gila’s in-stream flow while still meeting the region’s future water needs. Elections have consequences, and the preservation of a wild river is one we support.