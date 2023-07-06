Monday appears to have been, unofficially, the hottest day on the planet in decades — until Tuesday, that is. Or so say climate scientists working with the University of Maine Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data, observations and computer simulations to observe the world’s condition.

On Monday, the globe’s average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit, rising to 62.9 on Tuesday. The record lasted 24 hours. On Wednesday, the average remained 62.9.

Some scientists think these temperatures could be the hottest in around 125,000 years. Previously, the highest average recorded was 62.46 degrees as measured Aug. 14, 2016. Scientists attribute the heat to a combination of climate change, the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the return of an El Niño weather pattern.

Recommended for you