Monday appears to have been, unofficially, the hottest day on the planet in decades — until Tuesday, that is. Or so say climate scientists working with the University of Maine Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data, observations and computer simulations to observe the world’s condition.
On Monday, the globe’s average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit, rising to 62.9 on Tuesday. The record lasted 24 hours. On Wednesday, the average remained 62.9.
Some scientists think these temperatures could be the hottest in around 125,000 years. Previously, the highest average recorded was 62.46 degrees as measured Aug. 14, 2016. Scientists attribute the heat to a combination of climate change, the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the return of an El Niño weather pattern.
It all adds up to more evidence that extreme weather is with us to stay.
In Antarctica, the average temperature is 8.1 degrees warmer than 1979-2000. In Beijing, there were nine straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 95 degrees, with the Chinese stopping outdoor work in the capital as the temperature spiked to 106 degrees. Some 57 million Americans were exposed to dangerous heat Tuesday, according to The Washington Post’s extreme heat tracker.
In New Mexico, where a cool and wet spring raised hopes, the state is back to a familiar pattern of drier and hotter weather.
As a result, both the Carson and Santa Fe national forests have put in place Stage 1 fire restrictions, banning fires, campfires, and the use of charcoal grills and wood stoves except in developed campsites or picnic areas with permanent fire rings or grills built and maintained by the Forest Service.
People should take these bans seriously and remember to do no harm while in the outdoors.
The combination of higher-than-average temperatures and late monsoons have much of northwestern and Northern New Mexico under a fire weather watch. The National Weather Service has said there is “potential for critical fire weather conditions” in the upper Rio Grande Valley.
For people fortunate enough to have shelter — especially shelter with some sort of air conditioning — the hot weather is an inconvenience.
People still need to hydrate — drink plenty of water — and limit activities in the heat, especially when the midday sun is at its fiercest. Visitors need to remember 90 degrees in New Mexico can be more dangerous than elsewhere, too.
Our state has the highest UV radiation in the country, and the National Weather Service warns people here can sunburn more quickly than anywhere else in the country. Wearing sunscreen and protecting eyes from sunlight is highly recommended. Consistently, this summer New Mexico has topped the UV Index, registering over 11 — an extreme rating — in cities across the state. On Friday, peak UV index in Santa Fe County is predicted to reach 13.1 around 1 p.m.
For people without shelter, the heat can be deadly. Albuquerque operates cooling stations to keep residents safe — some are without a home and others just don’t have a means of reducing temperatures at their houses.
With the downtown library shut for two weeks because of plumbing problems, city leaders might need to consider opening places for people to cool down. Free water can be handed out, too, to help people avoid dehydration.
Weather extremes are part of our daily lives. That means making adjustments, whether remembering to always wear a hat or providing community cooling stations before someone passes out from heatstroke. It means taking extreme care when in the outdoors to avoid starting fires. It likely will mean more assistance in helping people with fewer resources cool their houses — weatherizing, installing swamp coolers or air conditioning and making fans available. We must change our infrastructure, too. Stand in a parking lot. Compare that to standing under the shade of a tree. More trees and less asphalt are required.
This week, with heat records breaking daily, we can see the future — hot and getting hotter.