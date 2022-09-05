Planning for the Burning of Zozobra, 2023, likely already has begun. That's the reality for members of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, the people responsible for continuing this venerable tradition as it nears its 100th anniversary.

Yet before the 2022 burning is completely in the rearview mirror, a couple of observations. First, a record crowd of 71,000 witnessed the spectacle at Fort Marcy park. Incidents were few, and crowd members appeared to be on their best behavior. The 2022 celebration will go down in history as one of the best — not just because so many people enjoyed watching Old Man Gloom burn, but did so in a joyous atmosphere post-pandemic.

Social media critics — as is so often the case — love to take apart the burn from opening song to final flag waving. The music was bad. The 1990s theme lacked a nod to traditional music. Throughout, the ceremony lacked familiar touches from Zozobras past. There were too many tourists, with some people furious that the event — which they want for locals only — attracts spectators from far away.

