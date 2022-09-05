Planning for the Burning of Zozobra, 2023, likely already has begun. That's the reality for members of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, the people responsible for continuing this venerable tradition as it nears its 100th anniversary.
Yet before the 2022 burning is completely in the rearview mirror, a couple of observations. First, a record crowd of 71,000 witnessed the spectacle at Fort Marcy park. Incidents were few, and crowd members appeared to be on their best behavior. The 2022 celebration will go down in history as one of the best — not just because so many people enjoyed watching Old Man Gloom burn, but did so in a joyous atmosphere post-pandemic.
Social media critics — as is so often the case — love to take apart the burn from opening song to final flag waving. The music was bad. The 1990s theme lacked a nod to traditional music. Throughout, the ceremony lacked familiar touches from Zozobras past. There were too many tourists, with some people furious that the event — which they want for locals only — attracts spectators from far away.
This year, ticket numbers showed Zozobra attendees were here from 48 states, 57 countries and six continents (only Antarctica was missing). We should be proud that this tradition of burning up gloom to start fresh is spreading. Everyone needs a restart, and Zozobra provides it both locally and, apparently, worldwide.
What's more, many of the critics don't mind sounding off but do mind showing up. To put on Zozobra, it takes thousands of hours of work, all done by volunteers. Paying for security and cleanup and all that goes into a huge event is expensive. Everything that remains goes to charities supporting children. Charities that, by the way, are right here in Santa Fe.
Your Zozobra ticket, whether purchased early for $20 or the day of the show for $25, does a lot of good. And children 10 and under still get in free, helping families afford the annual event. New Mexico residents get a $5 discount, too. Exclusive packages — with chairs available — help defray costs. The event that once featured families driving onto the field — for free — and watching from their cars has changed, just like everything else in the world.
What hasn't changed is the potential for Zozobra to bring all of Santa Fe together to celebrate and to look for fresh beginnings. The glooms and miseries of the past 12 months have been many, both because of pandemic, international war, divisive politics and the many trials and tribulations that make up the lives of individuals. This is simply a hard time in the world right now. That makes moments of joy and celebration extra special.
So, cherish Zozobra. Be proud of its ability to affect people from all walks of lives and from all parts of the world. Ask — respectfully — for changes you want to see. Event chairman Raymond Sandoval and the volunteers at Kiwanis Club are open to suggestions; they already are asking what people want to see in 2023. As the 100th anniversary approaches, incorporating traditions from Zozobras past should be a focus. More mariachi music! Younger Glooms! Creating a Zozobra that feels at once familiar and fresh!
One new element of the 2022 spectacle, though, was widely praised and — we trust — will remain. The ending of Zozobra, as the marionette dissolves, features the Santa Fe Fiesta Court parading past the embers of Zozobra to the festive Fiesta Song, waving a flag as they march. That's part of Zozobra inventor Will Shuster's original script — but the flag isn't specified, it turns out.
In past years, red and gold colors representing Spain led the way. Fiesta de Santa Fe, after all, is the commemoration of the return of Spanish settlers to Santa Fe after being expelled in the successful 1680 Pueblo Revolt. This year, a red and gold flag was featured prominently — but it wasn't the same flag.
Instead of a banner representing Spanish conquistadors, the Fiesta Court carried the flag of the state of New Mexico, with a red Zia symbol against the background of gold. Rather than one Spanish conquistador carrying the flag, a young Pueblo boy joined to help bear the banner.
What a moment — and what an important statement. We are here. We are together. And, yes, we can all get along as we move into the future. Traditions such as Zozobra and Fiesta de Santa Fe — done right — can help us go forward.