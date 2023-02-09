The State Game Commission for New Mexico deserves greater attention and care than it is receiving.

With only four commissioners, the resignation of recently elected Chairwoman Deanna Archuleta leaves only three people left on what is supposed to be a seven-person board. Now, the board lacks a quorum to do its business.

A spokeswoman says Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will appoint a new commissioner in time for the board’s April meeting — meaning the board can meet and make decisions — but simply plugging one hole is not good enough.

