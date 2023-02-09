The State Game Commission for New Mexico deserves greater attention and care than it is receiving.
With only four commissioners, the resignation of recently elected Chairwoman Deanna Archuleta leaves only three people left on what is supposed to be a seven-person board. Now, the board lacks a quorum to do its business.
A spokeswoman says Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will appoint a new commissioner in time for the board’s April meeting — meaning the board can meet and make decisions — but simply plugging one hole is not good enough.
It's certainly not good governing.
This commission needs all seven seats filled with capable and competent appointees.
The commission is charged with overseeing the Department of Game and Fish, hiring the director, setting hunting and fishing regulations, directing wildlife conservation efforts and supervising the spending of a more than $35 million annual budget. And even if that weren't enough, it's vitally and directly connected to New Mexicans' hearts. That deserves much more attention than it has received of late from the administration.
The commission has experienced a tumultuous few years — too many comings and goings, with the governor hard-pressed to keep a full slate of commissioners.
Granted, balancing the board, by design, is tricky. The intent is to represents all parts of the state as well as the various interests of those who care about wildlife and public lands.
By statute, no more than four commissioners can be from the same political party. Five members represent various geographical areas of the state. Two members can be appointed at large. Of the seven, at least one member must represent agricultural interests and another, the perspective of conservationists.
While those efforts worked in the days when the game commission worried more about hunters and anglers and perhaps less about preserving habitat and protecting wildlife, this current age needs different rules.
House Bill 184, introduced by Democrat Rep. Matthew McQueen, would update how appointments are made to the commission and, importantly, insulate the body from political pressure.
If passed, commissioners could not be removed except under extreme circumstances — incompetence or malfeasance — and only by the state Supreme Court.
Four of the commission appointments would be made by the bipartisan Legislative Council, decentralizing the power of any governor. Commissioners still would be selected from different parts of the state. The governor’s three appointees would come from the states three congressional districts and the legislative appointees each from a different county, ensuring broad geographic representation remains.
The type of nominee could change, though. The commission would require a wildlife conservation representative, a sportsman or sportswoman, and a wildlife scientist. An agricultural representative still would be part of the commission. These requirements would bring necessary expertise to the commission’s critical oversight functions while ensuring the department won’t be so narrowly focused on hunting and fishing.
The bill currently is in the Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee after being given a do-pass recommendation from the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Commission reform is badly needed, including building in insulation from political pressure. But even without reform, the commission needs to be working at full speed. That requires seven, not three, commissioners, and something just as vital: a commitment from the Governor's Office to make the commission a priority.