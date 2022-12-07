The stench emanating from the tragic shooting that left a University of New Mexico student dead and a New Mexico State University men’s basketball player wounded is wafting southward.
And it may just settle in the administrative offices of New Mexico State.
The investigation into the shooting in the early morning of Nov. 19 — a gunfight that killed UNM student Brandon Travis and wounded Aggies forward Mike Peake — now is seeping into the actions of other NMSU players, the coaching staff and athletic administrators in the hours after the incident.
It’s precisely the kind of nightmare that could have — and should have — been dealt with the moment NMSU brass was made aware one of its athletes was involved in a shooting. Instead, after weeks of dithering, and in some cases stonewalling, New Mexico State has been forced to hire an outside investigator to survey just who did what, and knew what, after the incident.
Early indications point to an epic failure of leadership and decision-making — the kind that ruins reputations and puts jobs in jeopardy.
According to a police report, investigators were not able to ascertain exactly where Peake’s weapon was until about 12 hours — 12 hours! — after the shooting, when it was handed over to state police by none other than an Aggies assistant coach. Presumably, he’s an individual who can dissect a 2-3 zone but likely is unschooled in the nuances of evidence-handling procedures.
Such a stunning revelation suggests NMSU coaches were either blindingly ignorant about the location of the gun immediately after the incident, or weren’t exactly tripping over themselves to help authorities get to the bottom of what happened as the day progressed.
Add that to the specter of state police officers having to track down the NMSU team bus to obtain evidence as the Aggies headed back to Las Cruces — a tablet belonging to Peake was on board — plus the reluctance of Aggies coaches and administrators to suspend the player from the squad as the investigation progressed, and what’s left is a tail-wagging-the-dog public relations disaster.
Another example of almighty athletics sullying a university’s image.
The questions abound.
Some are obvious. Some are embarrassing. That Peake could mask his whereabouts by leaving a trackable cellphone at the hotel and communicating to the outside world with a tablet is clever, but not exactly Mensa material. You have to wonder how a coaching staff wouldn’t have anticipated such a move. It’s not the program’s first road trip.
Then there’s this: Police reports indicate that after the shooting, three Aggies basketball players arrived via a yellow Chevy Camaro at the site of the incident, near a dorm complex at the UNM campus. It wasn’t just Peake who was outfoxing his coaches.
In announcing the hiring of the outside investigator, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu suggested higher-ups were caught flatfooted by this week’s media reports. “Unfortunately,” he said in a statement, “some of what’s been reported in the media is information NMSU has not been provided.”
Some of that information could’ve been gleaned by the sole person entrusted with protecting NMSU’s reputation — namely, Arvizu. The chancellor should have demanded a minute-by-minute, who-did-what accounting from Director of Athletics Mario Moccia, head coach Greg Heiar and the assistant coaches as soon as the bus arrived in Las Cruces.
To let an outside investigator handle the hard questions weeks after the fact only heaps more controversy onto the situation. Wednesday’s suspension of three more basketball players does little to assure anyone NMSU worked hard to ascertain what happened.
The outside investigation, Arvizu said, will include a review of the university’s response after the shooting. Well, you’d hope so. Because from what we know right now, no one wearing Aggies crimson and white covered themselves in glory on Nov. 19 and beyond.
But a deeper question needs to be asked of Arvizu.
Should some of the people wearing crimson and white be affiliated with New Mexico State anymore?