One thousand deaths: That’s the marker New Mexico is reaching, if not today or tomorrow, then the day after, as we continue the slog through this pandemic. As of Thursday, we had suffered 994 deaths.
Behind every number is a human being — someone who leaves a grieving family, friends who are crying, an empty seat at the kitchen table, a vacant space in the bed, a life gone too soon.
There’s no end in sight and winter is coming.
Winter, with its close quarters, means a greater opportunity to spread the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the illness that has cost us these dear lives.
No end in sight, that is, unless individuals change their habits. We have done it before. We must do it again.
Hospitals in New Mexico are nearly at capacity, with administrators pleading this week for people to help slow the spread or face catastrophe.
Representatives of University of New Mexico Hospital, Lovelace and Presbyterian health care systems said Monday the state will face a shortage of beds and workers to care for sick people if caseloads do not drop. There had been a respite in recent days, with numbers of new cases dipping from near 900 daily to 600-plus until Thursday, when we soared to 1,082.
It’s not enough.
We must show discipline and fortitude. We all know the drill: Stay home except for necessities; avoid large gatherings; continue the smart and easy-to-execute strategies of frequent hand-washing, maintaining distancing and mask wearing.
Look at El Paso. It’s in the throes of a catastrophe. That city is experiencing 1,000-plus cases a day — more than our entire state on most days — with hospitalizations reaching new records.
El Paso’s nightmare has ripple effects on its neighbors in Doña Ana County and Las Cruces. A virus recognizes no state borders, and the back-and-forth between Texas and New Mexico means the germs will spread. It’s that basic. Just ask residents of Doña Ana County, with 248, 97 and 163 new cases in recent days.
Throughout the pandemic, the nation has been crippled by national leadership that refused to make hard decisions — including telling the American people straight that COVID-19 would be worse than flu, that we would need sacrifice to navigate the pandemic and that “normal” life would be out of the question, at least for now.
In New Mexico, with a governor whose public health background came in handy, we did make difficult decisions. Such efforts allowed New Mexico to reopen in a responsible, albeit limited, fashion.
When cases surged in the summer, we slowed the opening down and rolled back when necessary.
At some point, though, people seemed to decide they’d had enough of COVID-19. They began eating out, perhaps lingering over drinks for hours — unmasked — and gathering with friends or family too frequently. Tourists visited over the summer and fall, and there were many who did not take kindly to mask-wearing.
In some parts of New Mexico, police officers or deputies refused to enforce the statewide mask mandate — which, by the way, is still in place.
If nothing else, more signs and awareness campaigns are needed.
Masks work and the state needs to underscore that message.
How to fight the pandemic became a political battle, with some decrying the wearing of masks and any shutdown of businesses and activities. The outright scorn of some leaders for sensible public health policies — such as wearing masks — has cost lives.
We have the evidence in real time, a small silver lining. The most recent proof that masks work to stop the spread of COVID-19 comes from Kansas — there, University of Kansas researchers found that counties with a mask mandate reduced the spread of the coronavirus by 50 percent compared to those without. This no longer is debatable.
For the nearly 1,000 New Mexicans who already have died, it’s too late. To prevent more deaths, revive our economy and survive this winter, we have to rededicate ourselves to slowing the spread. We have to follow the science. For those we have lost, do better. Otherwise, the losses are just beginning.
