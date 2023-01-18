For weeks, Democratic lawmakers in Bernalillo County have been on edge, and understandably so. Someone had been shooting at their homes.

With the arrest of Solomon Pena, an unsuccessful Republican Party candidate for the House of Representatives, perhaps officeholders can breathe easier. Pena, who ran for House District 14 in the South Valley, is accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two Bernalillo County commissioners. All four were Democrats. Two other shootings at the offices of Democratic officeholders remain under investigation.

Thankfully, no one was injured, despite an astonishing number of bullets being fired in the four confirmed cases.

