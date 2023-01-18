For weeks, Democratic lawmakers in Bernalillo County have been on edge, and understandably so. Someone had been shooting at their homes.
With the arrest of Solomon Pena, an unsuccessful Republican Party candidate for the House of Representatives, perhaps officeholders can breathe easier. Pena, who ran for House District 14 in the South Valley, is accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two Bernalillo County commissioners. All four were Democrats. Two other shootings at the offices of Democratic officeholders remain under investigation.
Thankfully, no one was injured, despite an astonishing number of bullets being fired in the four confirmed cases.
On Dec. 4, eight shots were fired into the home of Commissioner Adriann Barboa’s southeast Albuquerque home.
On Dec. 11, more than 12 bullets hit the home of Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s North Valley home.
In early December, state Rep. Javier Martinez’s home was shot at, though the damage was not discovered until the nominee for House speaker learned of the other shootings.
On Jan. 3, it was state Rep, Linda Lopez’s home, with three bullets through her daughter’s bedroom window. The 10-year-old was sleeping as the bullets flew over her head, causing Sheetrock and dust to fall on her.
It goes without saying that there should be no room in our democratic republic for political violence. Yet political violence long has been an ugly U.S. tradition, including a civil war, presidential assassinations and in 2021, an insurrection attempting to keep a president in office even though he was soundly beaten.
Unsurprisingly, Pena, accused of masterminding the shooting spree against elected officials in Albuquerque, was an election denier. On his Twitter feed, he posted in November: “Trump just announced for 2024. I stand with him. I never conceded my HD 14 race. Now researching my options.”
There aren’t many options when you lose a race 73.6% to 26.4% — Democratic House Rep. Miguel Garcia’s margin of victory. Pena lost, and badly.
That’s hardly surprising. Pena was an unusual candidate for the law-and-order GOP — he had served nearly seven years in prison after a 2008 conviction of stealing goods from retail stores as part of a burglary crew. In New Mexico, once a felon completes a sentence, he or she is eligible to vote again and, potentially, to be elected to office. A court case to boot Pena off the ballot in the fall failed — plaintiffs argued Pena needed a governor’s pardon to hold elected office.
A judge rejected the claim, holding the state’s requirement for a pardon likely would be rejected by the Supreme Court.
Albuquerque police believe the unsuccessful candidate then recruited conspirators and paid them to start shooting. They have collected text messages, ballistic evidence, computer searches for maps and information from a confidential witness. It’s a compelling case, and police and other law enforcement officers who gathered the evidence and made arrests deserve credit for their work.
The shootings have placed New Mexico — again — in the worst sort of national headlines. Pena is now alongside Couy Griffin, the insurrectionist former Otero County commissioner, and John Eastman, the Santa Fe lawyer who masterminded the scheme to install fake electors to keep Donald Trump in office.
Two years after Trump lost and the insurrectionists failed to hold the Capitol, the power of “the big lie” remains. Poll after poll shows upward of 60 percent of Republicans believe Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president. This is false. Not to people like Solomon Pena, who as a result, faces serious charges.
Regardless of how his case turns out, he is a foot soldier in service to the lie. The only solace is that people didn’t die.