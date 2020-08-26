The pandemic is affecting all government services, but that doesn’t mean officials should abandon common sense.
The Motor Vehicle Division is a case in point. Wisely, the division had to shut down offices and now is scheduling appointments to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus. It is having difficulty catching up with demand. In Santa Fe, people who need to renew driver’s licenses, register vehicles and obtain federal Real IDs can’t get an appointment until late October or early November.
Seniors, in particular, are having difficulties. They have to renew driver’s licenses annually — in person — and can visit select MVD offices at special times (in Santa Fe, it’s 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays) to conduct business. The lines are long and it’s hot. Sometimes, the wait is futile because the demand is too great. They wait but don’t make it in.
Even with walk-in appointments available at MVD Express, a private company, people still are missing deadlines. That means some drivers could be ticketed for expired licenses and license plates.
That’s one place government can improve the situation. The state should issue, as a matter of course, extensions for those needing a license or tag renewal as soon as appointments are made. That way, people won’t have the additional stress of receiving tickets for a situation that is not their fault. Sheriff’s deputies and police departments can decide, too, they won’t issue tickets for these violations, even if extensions do not become common. Early in the pandemic, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told state police officers to stop issuing such tickets and encouraged local law enforcement to avoid them; she should reiterate that call for local agencies.
For seniors, the MVD could suspend in-person renewal temporarily, whether allowing online renewal or simply offering one-year extensions to everyone whose license is expiring. That would eliminate waiting and exposure. Seniors, at-risk group for contracting severe cases of COVID-19, do not need to be out and about and putting themselves at risk. They are the very people who need to be staying home, especially with the extreme smoke in the city right now.
The MVD also should consider extending hours, even opening on Saturdays if need be. Bring in temporary help and train them to deal with expanded hours if necessary. Officials are correct in limiting numbers in offices and spacing out appointments, but they need to increase hours to handle the volume. At the same time, let people know of all the ways they can conduct business online. Not everyone needs to visit a physical office, but people sometimes are unaware of other possibilities.
As for obtaining federally mandated Real ID driver’s licenses — which needs to happen in person and involves numerous documents — it can wait. The federal deadline is October 2021. Encourage people to renew their standard driver’s license online and offer discounts for obtaining the Real ID license once demand for MVD services slows. The standard payment can be applied to the Real ID license.
What’s more, our Congressional delegation could ask for an extension to delay implementation of Real ID. The need for secure identification to board an airplane is hardly pressing right now. At the beginning of the pandemic, flying decreased an incredible 96 percent, according to screening numbers from the Transportation Security Administration. It’s still down considerably, with only a third of passengers — 863,000 — taking off Aug. 16 compared to the same day last year. This isn’t a priority.
In a crisis, find ways to accommodate people and get the job done. And while you’re doing it, make the essentials a priority and set everything else aside. Common sense.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.