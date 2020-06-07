Amid a budget crisis of an unprecedented nature — a projected $100 million shortfall next fiscal year — city leaders are attempting to conduct a process that includes the voices of residents before, not after, the decisions are made. That’s a smart approach.
Given that the city is sometimes — and with good reason — accused of making its mind up first and asking for advice later, seeking feedback early is important. Toward that end, the city created an online survey, basically asking residents what matters to them when it comes to the work city government is supposed to accomplish.
Public safety? Parks? Senior services? Trash or recycling? Libraries? Street repairs?
All of it was laid out in both Spanish and English — with each version up for six days — and folks invited to weigh in. Boy, did they. Some 5,500 people responded, including about 4,000 who actually are city residents. That’s about 5 percent of the city’s population, way more than would ever fit in a City Council hearing, even on a busy night. The survey is about more than simply choosing among services; city leaders want to reimagine how government works. That’s why input from the outside is essential.
What this means is that as Mayor Alan Webber, the City Council and other leaders decide how to best make up this shortfall, they have an idea of what residents want from government. Already, the city has furloughed employees, frozen spending and stopped all but essential new hires. Much more will have to be done to make it through next year, given the dramatic drop in gross receipts taxes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are signs that the economic damage might be less horrific than projected currently, but city leaders have no choice than to plan for the worst-case scenario. The budget will emerge only after hard choices are made; this will not be city government as usual after July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.
Through a survey tool online, residents got to weigh in — they aren’t the final deciders, but their priorities now can be taken into account as the budget process goes forward.
As is often the case in Santa Fe, residents of the more affluent District 1 — many of whom are retired — participated in greater numbers than other parts of the city.
District 4 residents are underrepresented, while Districts 2 and 3 answered in numbers that most closely represented their population percentage. Older residents are more represented, and not enough Hispanics or young people, in comparison to the population, took part. Hispanics, at 55 percent of the population, only accounted for 17 percent of responses.
In moving forward, such differences in rates of participation and who took part need to be taken into account, something we know city leaders are working on.
We know the obstacles. A south-side working father, raising two children during a pandemic, might not take an online survey, but his priorities matter, too. So do those of a midtown couple working two jobs, or a resident of a senior living center who has no online access. Libraries, that great equalizer for those without computers and internet, are closed right now.
Part of gaining further input should include reaching out to groups that were excluded in the first round, whatever the reason. All in all, though, city leaders wanted the views of the people of Santa Fe. They responded, indicating by a wide margin that their first priority is paying for the day-to-day operations of the city. That was the choice of 79 percent of those who answered the survey.
With hard decisions ahead in the next few weeks, officials have information to help guide them as they put together a budget in these difficult times. Now, include a wider variety of perspectives — that’s part of the difficult task of reimagining city services for our new reality.
