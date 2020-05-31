Across the country, in ways large and small, the people of the United States will mark a grim milestone today, remembering 100,000 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Called by our religious leaders, today is a National Day of Mourning and Lament, with some mayors and governors also joining in.
On this day, we take pause to give voice to the deep sadness we all feel at the disease that upended our world and took so many lives, some 364,000 worldwide. The U.S. was particularly hard hit.
As Christian writer Jim Wallis of Sojourners wrote: “One hundred thousand people is 500 plane crashes with 200 passengers on board each one (there have only been 33 airplane crashes with 200 or more fatalities in world history), 33 times the number of deaths on 9/11, two sold-out baseball stadiums, 25 filled National Cathedrals, nearly the number of U.S. soldiers killed in World War I, and almost 15 times the number of U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.”
As the country opens up — New Mexico increases business activity starting today — this is an appropriate moment to reflect on what we have lost and what has changed. Some 100 faith leaders from Christian, Muslim and Jewish traditions agreed to spend time in religious services over the weekend reflecting upon the pandemic, inviting the faithful to share this heavy burden of grief.
There is sadness because of the loss of so many, grief for families who are missing a loved one and tears for what was taken from them. There is the pain of watching health care workers at the breaking point, some even to illness and death. We mourn, too, for the inequalities this pandemic has revealed, fissures in our society that demand repair.
In New Mexico, these structural challenges have played out in the disparate impact on Native tribes, both Pueblo and Navajo.
On the Navajo Nation — with the highest known COVID infection rate in the country — a dearth of basic services sped the infection along. Rooted in generational injustice, the lack of decent roads, running water and adequate housing provided fertile ground for the virus. The most acute failure remains the lack of running water, which affects some 30 percent of households on the reservation.
When public health experts recommended that people “wash hands” frequently, they hadn’t reckoned on thousands of people without this basic necessity.
When those same experts said, “stay home,” they hadn’t figured that people without running water would have to drive miles to find any water, much less enough to wash hands over and over.
Exacerbating the infrastructural problems were other inequalities: lack of access to health care, inadequate medical facilities and underlying health problems and conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity. COVID-19 is an opportunistic disease, striking people who already are fighting to stay well.
We remain, of course, still fighting through this pandemic — the first wave of infections is slowing and we all hope the second wave is less deadly or perhaps even skips us altogether. We still must deal with the economic disruption caused by a nation that basically had to shut down to control the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Soon, though, when the virus has been beaten back and life resumes to some semblance of normal, the nation must address this structural inequality the disease stripped bare.
We can no longer accept a nation where people lack running water or where families crowd together because they can’t afford adequate housing.
We can no longer accept that millions lack access to a doctor or medicine because they are poor or lost their jobs. We can no longer accept a country that preaches about equality while separate and unequal are a way of life.
The nation must and can do better by its people. That’s our challenge for the future. On this day, though, we mourn. We grieve. We lament. The 100,000 people lost to COVID-19 deserve no less.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.