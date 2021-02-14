It’s not every state that gets a star turn during a Senate impeachment trial.
But New Mexico achieved that dubious distinction Thursday, thanks to that most infamous county commissioner of all — Couy Griffin, who never ceases to embarrass himself and the rest of the state whenever the spotlight shines down.
The founder of Cowboys for Trump, released from federal prison back East earlier this month, came home to New Mexico last week. He even attended an Otero County Commission meeting, the job his fellow citizens elected him to do.
Sadly for his fellow commissioners and constituents, Griffin did not use the 20 minutes he monopolized during the meeting to resign.
Should he not quit of his own accord — and soon — a local recall effort should proceed quickly. Two of his fellow county commissioners have endorsed him leaving, saying in a statement, “There have been an endless series of incidents with Commissioner Griffin that have led to investigations by the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the State Auditor. Lawsuits have been filed against the county because of his actions. He has been banished from the Mescalero Apache Reservations. He has made racist statements. … His actions have consumed an enormous amount of county staff time.”
If his fellow commissioners don’t persuade Griffin, Attorney General Hector Balderas needs to keep his promise to remove Griffin from office. Balderas already is investigating Griffin on suspicion of misusing campaign funds and tax dollars since being elected in November 2018. Get it done.
This is a man who shouldn’t represent any New Mexican as an elected official. Last week’s trial of a former president is all the evidence you need.
Griffin was presented as the example of how Donald Trump led his followers to commit insurrection and of how the president praised violent supporters even before the Jan. 6 riot that led to an attack on the U.S. Capitol. A key claim of prosecutors seeking to have Trump convicted in the U.S. Senate is that he knowingly incited insurrection, and that his followers stormed the Capitol to please their leader.
House managers discussed how Trump shared Griffin’s video — “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat” — back when he was still allowed on social media. For Griffin, one of the ex-president’s most vocal backers, Trump’s sharing of his video mattered. “It really means a lot to me,” he said, “because I know the POTUS has my back.”
It was a mutual love affair, with Griffin traveling to Washington to participate in Trump’s rally to stop Congress from certifying the November presidential election. Griffin says he did not enter the Capitol but was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry. News reports show Griffin on the other side of barriers designed to keep people away. His guilt was broadcast for all to see.
If entering restricted ground wasn’t enough, after the assault on the Capitol, Griffin posted a video on Facebook in which he promised to return, armed, to the Biden-Harris inauguration Jan. 20.
Trial managers used those Facebook statements in their presentation Thursday. Here’s what Griffin promised: “We could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday. And if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day because there’s gonna be blood running out of that building. But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant our flag on the desk of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump if it boils down to it.”
Despite those violent statements, Griffin was allowed to go free, with a U.S. district judge letting him out despite an earlier decision to keep him behind bars.
He’s back in New Mexico now, but here’s hoping Griffin is soon a memory as an elected official. He’s dangerous. He’s embarrassing. And he needs to go.
