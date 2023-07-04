Expanding the use of the Santa Fe Railyard is something to encourage — but as with so many things in Santa Fe, how that happens matters.
The International Folk Art Market, established in 2004 on Milner Plaza on Museum Hill, found itself needing a new spot to land after the 2022 market. Railyard Park became the chosen location. There was a problem, though. The 2009 policies and procedures that guide what can happen at the venue did not allow for an event the size of the market.
Not only is the folk art market too large under the old guidelines, fenced-off, ticketed events were never part of the vision for the area. Ten-acre Railyard Park is home to an urban landscape that includes an orchard, a meadow and a cottonwood bosque — it’s unclear how the foot traffic of thousands of people over the weekend will affect the grounds.
There's also this: the neighborhood around the Railyard — people who will be affected by crowds and traffic — were not included in discussions about moving the market off Museum Hill. Yes, neighborhood meetings took place, but only after the decision had been made.
Instead, amendments to the policies were coordinated among several stakeholders of the park, including the nonprofit Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., the Santa Fe Conservation Trust and the city of Santa Fe. The 2009 rules allow the city manager to sign off on policy changes without City Council or public involvement necessary. The approval happened in April, but the market’s move was announced in December.
Surely it should have been rules first, announcement later.
The process for amending Railyard policies and procedures contrasts to what happens for the Santa Fe Plaza, where changes in how the historic town center is used require rewriting ordinances. While that process is unwieldy at times, it ensures the public is involved.
And just because City Manager John Blair can sign off on changes to Railyard policies, there is nothing to forbid public input. Stakeholders in this park are not simply the nonprofits who helped create it and run it. Stakeholders include the residents of the city, as well as neighborhoods and businesses around the park.
When the decision to move the market was announced in December, we had a few questions, asking about parking and park access. The market sells tickets for entrance, so fences will be put up, although the trails and play areas are supposed to be accessible. It remains a public park, after all.
A shuttle service will operate from the South Capitol Rail Runner Express commuter train station. Shuttles to the site have always been part of the market experience; let’s hope there is adequate parking at the train station and that marketgoers use the shuttles. Otherwise, we can only imagine the chaos on Cerrillos Road as people dart across the busy street to get to the park, not to mention the impact on local traffic and neighborhoods.
We hope the market, in its new location, is incredibly successful. As has always been the case, the market is about sending dollars from the affluent West to villages and cities across the globe — funds that help artists preserve their culture, feed their families, build infrastructure and assist children in going to school
Some 170 artists will be attending this year, representing more than 50 nations around the globe. This market matters, not as entertainment to folks in Santa Fe, but as a force for good in the world.
But that does not mean that in hosting the market, our city should forget the hard work of the people who set up a unique space in the center of town — a public space, a gathering spot and a park dedicated to preserving the best of native plants showcased in a setting that displays their beauty and resiliency.
As Jenny Parks — state director of Trust for Public Land when the park was developed years ago — put it so well: “It was very intentional for it to be a certain way. … I was surprised and disappointed that all the care that went into creating these documents to protect the park were changed without a public process.”
Were it not for a loud public, the Railyard that Santa Fe treasures today likely would have been full of high-rise hotels. That was one of the early visions for the location. Instead, people stood up, spoke up and created a new gathering space for Santa Fe.
The vision for the Railyard's future may have changed — but we don't know, do we? No one asked the public what it thought.