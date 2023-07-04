Expanding the use of the Santa Fe Railyard is something to encourage — but as with so many things in Santa Fe, how that happens matters.

The International Folk Art Market, established in 2004 on Milner Plaza on Museum Hill, found itself needing a new spot to land after the 2022 market. Railyard Park became the chosen location. There was a problem, though. The 2009 policies and procedures that guide what can happen at the venue did not allow for an event the size of the market.

Not only is the folk art market too large under the old guidelines, fenced-off, ticketed events were never part of the vision for the area. Ten-acre Railyard Park is home to an urban landscape that includes an orchard, a meadow and a cottonwood bosque — it’s unclear how the foot traffic of thousands of people over the weekend will affect the grounds.

Recommended for you