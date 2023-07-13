Meow Wolf, the immersive art experience birthed in Santa Fe and growing across the country, opens Friday in Texas.

That’s a clash of cultures.

The newest version of Meow Wolf reality is opening in Grapevine, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. It’s called The Real Unreal, with more than 30 rooms, many of them featuring Dallas-area artists and art history. Visitors from the area will feel connected to this place, even as they wonder at the fantastical art and ubiquitous neon.

