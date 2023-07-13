Meow Wolf, the immersive art experience birthed in Santa Fe and growing across the country, opens Friday in Texas.
That’s a clash of cultures.
The newest version of Meow Wolf reality is opening in Grapevine, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. It’s called The Real Unreal, with more than 30 rooms, many of them featuring Dallas-area artists and art history. Visitors from the area will feel connected to this place, even as they wonder at the fantastical art and ubiquitous neon.
The opening marks the third expansion for the Santa Fe-based entertainment company, after Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nev., and Convergence Station in Denver, both in 2021. House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf’s original creation in Santa Fe, opened in 2016.
Pause for a moment and reread the paragraph about Meow Wolf’s growth.
In a scant seven years, the homegrown company — started as an art collective — has boomed, with its four locations (and another Texas expansion planned for Houston in 2024) employing more than 1,200 people. Plans are in the works for more growth, including a role-playing game, mobile apps and graphic novels.
All of this, despite a monthslong pandemic in the middle.
In Texas, Meow Wolf creators are harking back to House of Eternal Return, including a refrigerator that takes exhibit visitors to other dimensions. In Texas, the fridge is a portal to a round room where six more refrigerators will offer travel to even more dimensions. Everything’s bigger in Texas, evidently including more refrigerator portals.
At a Meow Wolf exhibition, people are actively engaged, taking it in and moving along, on to destinations that stimulate the senses — creating an immersive experience that leaves an impression.
Every visit is a different experience, which is why people return again and again.
There’s a twist to Texas, though. Not necessarily in what is offered, but where it is being offered.
Unlike liberal Santa Fe and urban Las Vegas and Denver, the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs are more conservative in nature. For the most part, elected officials are Republican at the local and county level. Statewide, Texas is one of the more conservative states in the nation.
Into this atmosphere comes Meow Wolf, a famously welcoming place for individuals of all types; supporting the LGBTQ+ community is part of its corporate identity. The company’s year-in-impact statement in 2022 states it bluntly: “Meow Wolf believes all people have the right to love whomever they choose, and we actively support LGBTQIA+ people across all of our locations.”
Now, that location is in a Grapevine mall, where mission and local reality could clash. It’s a test of whether the love of art and entertainment can override the ever-present culture wars of our current era. We can’t wait to see how it all works itself out.
Meanwhile, happy opening day: Santa Fe is proud of these artists and their roots in our creative city. Meow Wolf was born and grew up here, and we’re thrilled to see its unique view of this world (and those in other dimensions) succeed beyond our borders.