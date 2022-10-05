An upswing in flu cases is expected come winter — a prediction based on what already has happened during winter in the Southern Hemisphere.
Flu returned to many countries there, with Australia experiencing its worst flu season in years.
There, influenza cases in 2022 peaked earlier and higher than in any of the previous five flu seasons, preliminary government data shows. Children and teens were more affected than adults. In past years, the experience in the southern part of the globe has foreshadowed what is coming for people north of the equator.
Flu, of course, nearly disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic. People stayed home, didn’t travel and wore masks to prevent spreading the coronavirus, which helped prevent the spread of other germs.
The prospect of a bad flu season along with whatever COVID-19 outbreak comes along is causing concern among doctors and public health experts. Think “twindemic,” or two epidemics taking place at once.
Predictions, though, are imprecise. The 2022-23 flu season could fizzle. We hope it does. The omicron variant of COVID-19 might not spread as widely as anticipated once people go inside. Rather than wait for predictions to be wrong, individuals can take their health seriously with smart precautions.
First, get your flu vaccinations and sign up for a COVID-19 booster — they are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and various free shot clinics.
This Saturday, the efficient Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center shot clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the hospital, 455 St. Michael’s Drive. These prevention measures can mean the difference between a life-threatening illness or one that is merely an inconvenience.
What’s more, just because many COVID-19 precautions have been left behind in the push to return to normal — whatever that is — there’s no reason to abandon strategies that work to prevent the spread of illnesses.
Putting on masks during winter months when people gather indoors and spread germs can protect both the wearer and those around. Hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces kill germs. Social distancing helps prevent infections from being passed along. So does staying home when you’re feeling sick.
People can boost their immune systems by getting enough sleep, eating well and exercising. Good health improves quality of life and also helps ward off seasonal illnesses. A big lesson of COVID-19 was that the coronavirus could be more dangerous for people with underlying conditions, often diet-related. Elderly people also are a greater risk; they in particular need to receive their vaccines. Perhaps now that city senior centers are reopening, smaller vaccine clinics can take place there; barring that, senior center staff could help older people sign up for their vaccinations online. Many elders don’t have access to computers to get those vaccination appointments online.
One essential goal during the pandemic — one we met as a state — was to avoid a crush of cases collapsing the health care system. Now that the state is moving on from the pandemic, it would be a tragedy to bring too much pressure on what still is a fragile system of care. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers are exhausted. Always keep that in mind.
The flu season is almost upon us. Stay healthy through the winter — together.