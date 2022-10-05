An upswing in flu cases is expected come winter — a prediction based on what already has happened during winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Flu returned to many countries there, with Australia experiencing its worst flu season in years.

There, influenza cases in 2022 peaked earlier and higher than in any of the previous five flu seasons, preliminary government data shows. Children and teens were more affected than adults. In past years, the experience in the southern part of the globe has foreshadowed what is coming for people north of the equator.

