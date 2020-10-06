Dancer and artist Roger Montoya has spent much of his adult life showing children that being creative is a better alternative to violence, alcoholism or drug abuse.
Through his Moving Arts program in Española, Montoya has worked to help children make positive choices for their lives, using the arts as the way forward. In recognition for his work, Montoya was named one of The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made A Difference and, last year, a CNN Hero.
He decided in 2019 to take lessons learned on the ground — fighting substance abuse, seeking improved education and reducing hunger among the kids in his program — to make a difference in public policy, running for the District 40 House seat in the New Mexico Legislature.
He’s on the ballot in November against GOP opponent Justin Salazar-Torrez, an Española city councilor.
Montoya knew that in a campaign, choices made as a young man might be revealed.
This week, Montoya’s friends and neighbors learned that as a young man in Los Angeles, he had performed in two pornographic films. Montoya responded, did not obfuscate and reiterated his commitment to serving.
Cue the outrage from the New Mexico GOP, with party Chairman Steve Pearce calling for Montoya to drop out of the race: “If you’re a public servant, you must be held to the highest standards. New Mexico holds dear to its strong, traditional values, and Mr. Montoya should leave the race immediately.”
If that were true, if New Mexico Republicans supported traditional values, it is difficult to see how so many in this state would seemingly worship an adulterous president on his third marriage. One, who just a few years back, paid off a porn star to hide an affair conducted after his wife, Melania, had given birth to their son. Traditional values? Hardly.
But Montoya has a lesson for all of us who do care about values. We do not have to be defined by our worst choices. We can learn from bad decisions.
We can give back to our community so that even if we made choices in youth that make us cringe today, we show growth in our character.
Montoya, in telling his district he would stay in the race, had this to say: “After much reflection and advice, I decided to not let the fact of something I did nearly forty years ago, in a very different time and climate, prevent me from running.
“I am not proud of that choice, as I was young and naive, but those experiences helped me to understand the exploitation young people face. Those experiences do not reflect who I am, and they are insignificant in the scope of my life’s work, yet they helped inspire my dedication to my community and the work I do to make sure that youth have opportunities, support and confidence.”
With his actions, Montoya sets an example — that a bad choice does not have to define our lives.
In staying in the race, Montoya will let voters decide, and however the race shakes out, he’ll be working to improve his community and helping others. Every politician should follow that example.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm not even convinced that his choice was all that bad. Compared to risking loss of life and limb for low wages in a chicken packing plant? Minimum wage for "would you like fries with that, sir?" P o r n (since the New Mexican's filter blocks that word in comments even though it is in the article) is a consumable people pay for, just like junk food or fries with that order. Or buying a gas guzzling SUV. Its about time we stopped giving adult industry workers a scarlet letter while at the same time we turn and look the other way with so many other socially acceptable but far worse habits. Such as getting fries with your tropical rain forest destroying burger. Or your CO2 belching Yukon XL (full disclosure, my dad was a lifetime GM autoworker, UAW).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.