Even in a nation where gun violence is a daily occurrence, the story of a 6-year-old who took his mother’s gun to school and shot his teacher is shocking.
A 6-year-old? What was the motive? How did he get the gun? It was purchased legally but obviously stored inadequately and left loaded. Incredibly, the school was tipped off that a student might have a gun, searched the child’s backpack and failed to find the weapon.
The child pointed the weapon at his 25-year-old teacher earlier this month and fired. That brave teacher, Abigail Zwerner, managed to lead the other children out of the classroom despite her critical injuries. She remains hospitalized but is recovering.
In response, many in Newport News, Va., where the shooting occurred in a first-grade classroom, are calling for metal detectors in every school. That includes elementary schools. They are starting at the school where the shooting occurred.
It’s an understandable response, but a false solution.
A better one would be fewer guns in homes and cars, places where children can find them easily and hurt themselves or others.
Another answer would be more gun owners who safely store their weapons.
That means guns that are locked away and unloaded, with ammunition locked separately.
Additionally, laws must hold careless people accountable. A safe-storage law will be considered again this session of the New Mexico Legislature. It needs to be a strong one.
In 2020, the most recent year for which complete data is available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the United States.
The problem is easy to define, but Americans remain deeply divided on how to solve the scourge of gun violence.
The Second Amendment crowd won’t accept any infringement on gun rights, regardless of the costs to society at large. Though all constitutional amendments have limits — it was conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia who wrote in 2008, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited” — the pro-gun lobby refuses to acknowledge there are bumpers on the right to bear arms.
As a tradeoff, we evidently have accepted as a nation that children have to go through mass shooter drills at school. It’s clearly an acceptance that mass murder is just another possibility on the average school day.
We hear a lot about gun purchases but much less about training classes so owners would know how to use their weapons safely and well. Such courses should be mandatory with purchases, with emphasis on handling and storage. It’s something everyone on various sides of the debate should be able to agree on.
Instead, schools such as the ones in Virginia will put up metal detectors that students must pass through every day. They will conduct drills. They will bring officers into the school. They will make schools less welcoming — and likely, no safer. Experts project providing 100% weapons-detection systems in all schools across the country would cost hundreds of billions of dollars and require a TSA-style agency.
Yet in Virginia, where reverberations of a 6-year-old’s actions are still being felt, the metal detectors are being installed. It’s a misguided approach, one that postpones an actual reckoning with the real problem — too many guns in the wrong hands, and no will to confront the danger.