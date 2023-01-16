Even in a nation where gun violence is a daily occurrence, the story of a 6-year-old who took his mother’s gun to school and shot his teacher is shocking.

A 6-year-old? What was the motive? How did he get the gun? It was purchased legally but obviously stored inadequately and left loaded. Incredibly, the school was tipped off that a student might have a gun, searched the child’s backpack and failed to find the weapon.

The child pointed the weapon at his 25-year-old teacher earlier this month and fired. That brave teacher, Abigail Zwerner, managed to lead the other children out of the classroom despite her critical injuries. She remains hospitalized but is recovering.

