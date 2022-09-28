Just look at the profiles of the individuals chosen for the inaugural 40 Under Forty Top Business Leaders from the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
These men and women are entrepreneurs, financiers, nonprofit leaders, government workers, service industry stars: all contributing to our city through their jobs and many community activities. On Friday, they will be honored at a sold-out dinner at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
It's an impressive group.
Profiles of the recipients were gathered in a magazine published by The New Mexican in the Monday newspaper; it’s worth hanging on to, not just because of the inspiration inside, but to see in five or 10 years what other contributions these young stars will make.
Sadly, two of the recipients died before the awards ceremony.
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was shot and killed in Albuquerque earlier this year. He was a planning and land use director for the city of Española. He was finishing graduate work at the University of New Mexico, commuting to work and preparing to move to Northern New Mexico at the time of his death.
Michaelann Perea, 35, was participating in charity fundraiser, Bike for the Light, when she was struck by a vehicle and killed earlier this month. The mother of three worked at Guardian Mortgage and was a notable volunteer in several community groups, including the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and Rotary Club of Santa Fe.
Their deaths leave their families and friends mourning, as well as the greater community bereft. Who knows what additional contributions these two would have made?
The beauty of this inaugural list is how it includes both multigenerational honorees — Chris Aranda is a fourth-generation plumber — and people like Eunise Rojas, an immigrant from Mexico who runs VIP Hair Studio, who choose to make Santa Fe home.
Their relative youth and their willingness to say yes and tackle what needs to be done unite all the recipients.
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president David Fresquez sees the endeavor as more than a list of honorees — it’s the opportunity to name people who get things done, introduce them to each other and watch what blossoms from the connections that result.
He sees a community forming in years to come: “I’m just so excited for next year," he said.
No only do these top leaders serve to inspire, they offer an example for the rest of us to volunteer, contribute and otherwise step up to make our corner of the world better. Santa Fe has many challenges.
New ideas — the kind we expect from younger leaders — are needed to help meet those issues, whether finding housing for people living on the streets or improving our children's educational achievements.
All of the 2022 class of top leaders contribute individually, and by bringing their passion and energy together, there's the opportunity to create broader solutions through relationships and networks. Here’s to a great inaugural class of 40 Under Forty Top Business Leaders.