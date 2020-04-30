The notion that Zozobra will burn at summer’s end is comforting in this time of upheaval. The gloom of 2020 must be released, and what better way than through an extravaganza that brings Santa Fe together like few other traditions?
It has been a truly horrible year. We have been joined in the struggles of fighting the pandemic of COVID-19, battles big and small. We have watched people suffer and die, high school seniors lose their graduation season, the loss of in-person worship services, shutdowns of businesses, public health stay-at-home orders, skyrocketing unemployment and soon, a summer without our town’s favorite festivals and gatherings.
The trouble is not going away, either, with the plummeting price of oil and drop in tourism blowing holes in local and state budgets.
The city of Santa Fe already has approved furloughs for city workers to plug a $46 million deficit — not for this year, but for the fiscal year ending June 30. More cuts will be coming at the state, county and municipal levels.
All of this gloom will be going up in flames at Fort Marcy Ballpark as usual come September — no matter what. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which organizes the gathering every year, is planning for Old Man Gloom to burn, even if the spectacle has to be livestreamed on television and social media, with no spectators.
It would be a virtual burn for watchers, while still a very real sacrifice for poor Zozobra, dressed for the 1980s as part of the countdown to 100 years of Zozobra in 2024. There’s even a silver lining — no crowds, no smell of marijuana smoke, no drunken bystanders and no worries about children or crying babies.
Organizer Ray Sandoval and the rest of the Kiwanis members, naturally, hope that an in-person burning of Zozobra could mark the end of the pandemic. A community celebration, one we all need.
That’s unlikely, to be honest. Given the current restrictions on movement and the threat of a second wave of infection this fall, we’re not sure mass gatherings will be happening anytime soon. A vaccine for COVID-19 is likely months away and and treatments are still being tested. Some health experts are predicting no large gatherings will be possible until the fall of 2021. That definitely puts a damper on the traditional way of presenting Zozobra.
However, if anyone can plan a virtual burning that unites the community, it is the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe. And don’t worry, the burn will be complete with the disintegration of individual expressions of gloom inside Zozobra’s body.
Presenters aren’t missing a beat, whether they pull off a smaller, in-person burn or have to take to the airwaves to display Zozobra’s demise.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, after all, are the people who show up not just at Zozobra but for New Year’s Eve at the Plaza and the Fourth of July fireworks, raising money along the way to donate to the youth of Santa Fe.
Without ticket sales for the burning of Zozobra, that charitable work will suffer — another unfortunate victim of the novel coronavirus.
However, the ever-optimistic and energetic Sandoval is working on how his group will build the 50-foot marionette safely and whether any sort of in-person viewing will be possible. He believes in being prepared for all possibilities.
It’s clear that the record-breaking crowd of 64,000 people last year is unlikely anytime soon. And that’s as it should be. But there remains comfort in knowing that on a crisp fall evening, Zozobra will burn, swallowing the gloom and raising our community’s spirits.
