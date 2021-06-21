One day. Eighteen tons. A mountain of trash.
New Mexico Transportation Department workers, 155 of them, gathered the 18 tons from along state roads earlier this month, part of the rebooted “Toss No Mas” campaign.
The daylong cleanup helped kick off state efforts to raise awareness about the litter problem, a campaign designed to remind people open spaces are not their dumping grounds. The effort shows just how much work is ahead for New Mexico to get a handle on reducing roadside waste and trash.
To protect land and water from the effects of refuse, to preserve the beauty New Mexicans value and tourists seek, not to mention spending taxpayer dollars wisely, turning around the trash situation is essential for New Mexico. Trash along the roadsides and on public lands is a longstanding problem that became worse during the pandemic. It’s time to clean up.
As Transportation Department Secretary Mike Sandoval said, the $27,000 spent for the one-day cleanup is money that can’t be spent fixing a pothole or repairing a broken guardrail. Last year, his department devoted $3.2 million to cleaning litter — a figure that doesn’t include what local governments spend.
It is money, frankly, that should be saved or spent on better priorities — and could be, if people just stopped littering.
By littering, we include everything from tossing a paper wrapper out the window while driving to dumping the broken refrigerator into an arroyo. A particular problem occurs when people haul trash and fail to secure their loads. It’s not enough to cover debris with a tarp; tie it down securely so nothing blows out.
We applaud state efforts to tackle this problem, a campaign that needs cooperation from federal, tribal, local and county governments and agencies as well. Sadly, before “Toss No Mas” can be effective, tons of trash must be picked up and disposed of properly. To do that, more cleanup days are needed.
Trash removal is part of the job, but it needs to be a priority — for environmental and public safety reasons as well as for beautification.
In the recent cleanup, workers found hypodermic needles and urine-filled bottles, along with lumber, drywall, carpet, pipes, tires, discarded face masks, clothes, a couch, a barbecue grill and a toilet.
Another cleanup day is being planned for fall, with potential for community volunteers to help collect trash on less-traveled roads, the department says. In the meantime, individuals can make the job easier — no more dumping and no more littering. And state transportation officials can reach out to other governments or agencies to expand the impact of the cleanup, too. That’s how we can make a dent in the problem.
There are policy discussions that need to take place — everything from the cost of using the landfill, penalties for littering or dumping, and putting out more trash cans in public so people can actually throw garbage away. Again, this should be a coordinated effort.
Changing habits is seldom easy — but stopping careless dumping and casual littering is worth the effort. Toss no mas, starting now.
