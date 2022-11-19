When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, it unleashed a wave of cruel new restrictions on reproductive freedom. But shredding a half-century-old constitutional right also unleashed another wave: voters.

The “red wave” Republicans expected in this year’s midterms fell far short as younger generations mobilized to protect their reproductive rights from anti-abortion extremists. The dust is still settling on the results, but abortion proved a key factor in boosting turnout among Democratic-leaning voters in the battle for Congress, state legislatures, and gubernatorial races.

In exit polls, for example, 44 percent of young voters named abortion rights as their top concern, and the vast majority of these voted for Democratic candidates. These voters played a big role in shaping the next Congress and helped deny Republicans control of the Senate.

Ennedith Lopez is a New Mexico Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies. This op-ed was distributed by OtherWords.org.

Popular in the Community