As one of the first species protected under the Endangered Species Act, wolves are practically synonymous with the controversial legislation. Considered a tool for big government to control private land, the Endangered Species Act — and wolf protections especially — face a relentless barrage of criticism, as many farmers and ranchers argue that act restrictions are too stringent to protect private interests from the literal wolves at the barn door.
However, as a carnivore scientist for a national wildlife research and advocacy organization and the daughter of four generations of Midwestern farmers, I can assure you none of this "big bad wolf" narrative is true. The assault on the wolf population happening across the country will only harm our farmers and ranchers.
The all-out war on gray wolves came from state management, when wolves were no longer listed as endangered. As a last-minute election ploy, the Trump administration delisted wolves from the Endangered Species Act, and the Biden administration upheld this decision, despite the preponderance of scientific evidence that supports reinstating wolf protections.
Recently, a federal judge reversed this decision, protecting the species in most — but not all — of the country.
Nevertheless, this decision does not apply to the Northern Rockies, including the Yellowstone region, where hunts in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming still threaten to decimate the population. State agencies are selling up to 90 percent of their wolves to the highest bidder, allowing trophy hunters with big pockets to shoot wolves from helicopters, bait and trap native wolves from protected Yellowstone, and use packs of dogs to hunt wolves.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s careless and rogue Wildlife Services program uses taxpayer dollars to kill wolf pups in their den and snare, trap, poison and aerial gun more than 350 wolves every year. In Wisconsin this year alone, the program has killed 68 wolves (as of October), compared to 5 total in the last three years, with no accountability for the unexplained and unjustified escalation in killing.
Beyond hunting, wolves face threats from cars, as we just saw with the famous OR-93, who wandered farther south in California than any documented wolf since 1922. He was looking for a mate but instead found too many roads to navigate and met his end about 75 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Contending with these threats, wolf populations are currently less than 1 percent of their historical numbers across less than 15 percent of their historic range. This conservation failure is only hurting our country’s farmers and ranchers.
A wealth of scientific evidence documents the myriad food chain relationships that apex predators positively impact. By distributing carcasses, wolves improve soil fertility. By controlling the movement of large grazing animals like elk and deer, predators like wolves prevent overgrazing and ultimately preserve biodiversity and ecosystem health. Given the complex web of life we share, wolves help give us healthy soils and strong ecosystems that support sustainable farming. Ultimately, we all need wolves to preserve biodiversity and ecosystem health and function.
In addition, scientists have found that hunting wolves only increases livestock depredations. Wolves are responsible for less than 1 percent of all livestock deaths. But studies detail how disturbing packs’ social structures through hunting invites conflict and leads to livestock loss.
Given the myopic moves of states like Montana and Idaho to eradicate wolves, relisting Northern Rocky Mountains wolves to the Endangered Species Act is necessary to restore scientific management and benefit ranchers and farmers like my family and many of my friends. Relisting wolves in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming upholds the letter and intent of the species law, a landmark piece of legislation that we need to protect all imperiled species.
Relisting Northern Rockies wolves, and managing conservation at the federal level according to the best available science, is necessary to protect national biodiversity and to preserve the environment for our farmers and for everyone.
In the midst of global biodiversity collapse, our federal government must do everything in its power to uphold the science of conservation, the recovery of countless endangered species, and the complexity of the ecosystems that sustain our lives and livelihoods.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.