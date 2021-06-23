There's glory in the silences. Within the hushed folds of restraint and self-control, there's an absence of judgment, bravado and brashness. What must it take for a politician, a talker with decades of tales, to say next to nothing?
The president goes to church regularly. He went over the weekend. And even as the complexities of Catholic orthodoxy have become a matter of politics and debate, with conservative Catholic bishops backing a document that could lead to limits on Holy Communion for President Joe Biden, he has refused to engage in public. Biden, the country's second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy, has kept his thoughts private; he has remained mum. And in that quiet, he's made space for people to contemplate the role of faith over religion in public life.
We've been at this crossroads before, where politics and religion converge — or more precisely, politics and abortion. We come to it regularly because we are a country in which people extol the sanctity of human life but then have trouble accommodating the range of thought and the countless imperfections that make up those precious lives.
Catholicism does not abide abortion. But Biden supports a women's right to make her own decisions about her own body. And so, there are those in the Catholic hierarchy who believe that Biden — and other Catholic politicians who take a similar stance — should not be allowed to take Communion. This act of grace should be forbidden to them. It is as simple as that, they seem to believe. Perhaps religion is that clear-cut. But faith is far more complicated.
Faith is religion taken down to street level, where it bumps up against sinners and their sins and where the challenge of doing right in a confounding world can be as frustrating as trying to step into a rainbow.
The most unforgiving voices see religion as a set of rules to be followed in absolute terms, and failure to do so is an abomination to God. They see the church building as a clubhouse for the righteous and the sacraments as a reward for the good. But the faithful turn to the church as an oasis, a refuge, a port. The religious stalwarts may find dignity and community by promenading into church wearing their best finery. They may honor God with their self-possession. But the faithful make room in their favorite pew for the homeless visitor who may have been drawn in more by a cool gust of air conditioning wafting from the open doors than the sounds of a well-rehearsed choir. Faith is its own reward.
The vice president went to church last week. Kamala Harris went to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to tour a pop-up vaccination clinic. She came to the historic church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached to encourage those who are hesitant to be vaccinated to step up. She urged them to be their brothers' keeper by helping to move their community closer to herd immunity. Harris didn't speak of rule books or denominational discipline, only neighborliness.
"We're here in church; church is always a healing place. It's so appropriate that we're doing this here," she said to the assembled group of residents and politicians. "It's also about love thy neighbor, and that's what this vaccine is about."
And then Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who is also the senior pastor at Ebenezer, punctuated her words with an "amen."
Religion makes judgments about who's worthy enough to walk through the church doors. It makes note of who has paid their tithes and who has curried favor with the minister or the priest. Faith flings open the doors and offers love without judgment.
The first lady went to church earlier this month. Jill Biden went to Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York's Harlem neighborhood. She went to extend a hand of friendship and encourage people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. She went there, not because church doctrine speaks either for or against vaccinations, but because people trust the members of the church to be full of care and concern. The church is a community of imperfect people who create a safety net for the fearful or the broken. The rules of religion matter; but they aren't the essence of faith. One can have faith in man's capacity to learn and evolve. One can have faith in science.
When religion enters the political arena, it's centered on hierarchy and judgment. It files lawsuits and demands to be exempt from society at large. It is easily insulted and portrays itself as fragile and almost always on the verge of collapse. It can be unkind and unyielding. It is always needy.
Most recently, religion is feeling censored and silenced. It's fending off barbarians at its gilded gates.
Faith thrives in church basements. In food drives and homeless outreach. In pop-up vaccination clinics and community engagement. It is not doctrinaire. In the silences, there's faith. There's an unyielding belief in the wonders and worth of people, not despite their imperfections but because of them.
