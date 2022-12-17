We’ve all had the experience of an incorrect thunderstorm forecast: You diligently check the forecast in preparation for a sunny afternoon picnic, only to find yourself soaked later that day. Returning home, you notice recent headlines foretelling increased “megastorm” severity in California and impending sea level increases out to the year 2100. Reading further, you discover that the limit of weather predictability over the continental U.S. is only about two weeks.

At first glance, these two experiences appear irreconcilable: How can you trust a climate forecast decades into the future if weather cannot be predicted beyond two weeks, much less a few hours in advance of your afternoon out? The answer begins with understanding the difference between climate and weather.

Weather refers to the hour-to-hour, day-to-day, even week-to-week changes in temperature, humidity, winds and precipitation that we feel in the air surrounding us. Weather forecast models approximate solutions to the relevant equations that describe these variables’ short-term atmospheric flows, feedbacks and changes. Today’s weather forecast systems typically require supercomputers so their solutions can be forecast into the future using meteorological data being collected in real time.

Bryan Kaiser is a scientist who develops new methodologies for improving the trustworthiness and predictive skill of computational physics models. He holds a doctorate in physical oceanography from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of New Mexico. Matt Osman is a research scientist at the Climate Systems Center, University of Arizona, where he develops ways of combining climate observations and models to improve understanding of Earth’s climate across timescales. He holds a doctorate in climate science from MIT/WHOI.

