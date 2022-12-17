We’ve all had the experience of an incorrect thunderstorm forecast: You diligently check the forecast in preparation for a sunny afternoon picnic, only to find yourself soaked later that day. Returning home, you notice recent headlines foretelling increased “megastorm” severity in California and impending sea level increases out to the year 2100. Reading further, you discover that the limit of weather predictability over the continental U.S. is only about two weeks.
At first glance, these two experiences appear irreconcilable: How can you trust a climate forecast decades into the future if weather cannot be predicted beyond two weeks, much less a few hours in advance of your afternoon out? The answer begins with understanding the difference between climate and weather.
Weather refers to the hour-to-hour, day-to-day, even week-to-week changes in temperature, humidity, winds and precipitation that we feel in the air surrounding us. Weather forecast models approximate solutions to the relevant equations that describe these variables’ short-term atmospheric flows, feedbacks and changes. Today’s weather forecast systems typically require supercomputers so their solutions can be forecast into the future using meteorological data being collected in real time.
Climate is measured by the same variables and described by the same physical laws as weather, but it is defined by variability on decadal, centennial or even millennial timescales. One way to think of the climate is by considering what is “typical.” For example, if someone references a Mediterranean climate, they are referring to a temperate climate with dry summers and wet winters. While it infrequently snows in the Mediterranean, snow is not “typical” of the Mediterranean climate. The objective of climate modeling is to predict changes in typical conditions over long periods of time. But is the only difference between weather forecasting and climate modeling the timescales that each are run for? Not quite.
While much of the underlying scientific knowledge informing both models is the same, each wrestles with a phenomenon known as the butterfly effect in different ways. The term was coined by celebrated atmospheric scientist Edward Lorenz who famously stated, “Does the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?” In deliberately phrasing the question in a provocatively simplified manner, Lorenz’s intention was to illustrate how infinitesimal disturbances eventually contribute to the unpredictability of much larger dynamical systems. Lorenz discovered that two near-identical simulations ran with small discrepancies in their initial weather values will eventually result in large discrepancies between these two models’ predicted weather systems. Lorenz’s discovery means that, even if you could run two weather simulations at impossibly high resolutions (i.e., using a model that includes everything, right down to butterflies flapping their wings), any initial condition errors, no matter how small, eventually would cause the simulations to deviate.
Lorenz’s work, along with discoveries in other fields, such as ecology, mathematics and turbulence, provided the foundation of what we now call mathematical “chaos.” Since cloud formation begins on the extremely small scale of individual air molecules, it is virtually guaranteed that thunderstorm uncertainty will continue to loom over our summer picnics. So, if chaos is such an insurmountable hurdle for prediction, then how are weather and climate forecast models possible? Chaos imposes limits on the predictability of individual events, but large-scale regularities also emerge from chaos as statistical trends.
Let’s take an example: Consider that it is difficult, if not impossible, to predict the exact timing and location of the next car crash in your town. But if we broaden our perspective to the entire Earth, we can statistically estimate how many car crashes occur globally every minute. A similar shift to a statistical perspective allows climate scientists to circumvent modeling every butterfly on Earth. Instead, the “butterflies” are modeled implicitly using statistical representations of the relevant weather and climate equations.
For this reason, a weather prediction never uses just one forecast, but rather the average of many forecasts, each incorporating a different set of initial ”butterfly wing flaps.” Similarly, climate models use the average of all thunderstorms over decades’ worth of summers. However, the chaos of slow-moving aspects of climate, like ocean currents, also limits climate predictability.
One example of such “slow chaos” is the pattern of Pacific Ocean and atmospheric variability commonly known as El Niño-La Niña, which strongly impacts temperature and rainfall trends across western North America. El Niño can take several years before changing into a La Niña phase, meaning any reasonable forecast of western North American climate must also rely on the average of many long-term simulations. Both climate models and weather forecast models deal with the butterfly effect, yet the uncertainties and the types of chaos represented by each model are fundamentally different.
Because of the butterfly effect, we must accept that we’ll never perfectly predict the timing and location of this afternoon’s thunderstorm. But paradoxically, chaos also enables forecasting successes by creating statistical regularities in our weather and climate models. Indeed, the fact that chaos is so effective at causing model divergence means that any agreement between separate climate models lends considerable scientific plausibility to predictions.
Bryan Kaiser is a scientist who develops new methodologies for improving the trustworthiness and predictive skill of computational physics models. He holds a doctorate in physical oceanography from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of New Mexico. Matt Osman is a research scientist at the Climate Systems Center, University of Arizona, where he develops ways of combining climate observations and models to improve understanding of Earth’s climate across timescales. He holds a doctorate in climate science from MIT/WHOI.