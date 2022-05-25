More than three decades ago, Dr. Jack Willke, the president of the Right to Life Committee, tendentiously pontificated that “contained within the single cell who I was once, was the totality of everything I am today.” This preposterous sophistry should be transparent even to those completely innocent of both the language of science and developmental biology. Said Willke was not ever a single cell (zygote) in the same sense that he, alas, became a two-cell blastomere, or a 16-cell morula, a 60-cell blastocyst, a developing embryo, an eight-week fetus, or an adult consisting of an interdependent, adaptive, evolving, complex system of six times 10 to the 13th power or so cells.
There have been since, numberless articles containing biochemical, ontogenetic and epigenetic approaches in the area of human embryology convincingly showing that one cannot define what is a “human being” by attempting to discover the essence of being human in a system, such as the nervous system, or in any other biological way. A trivial example should suffice: Heartbeats are easily detectable by day 22 (four weeks) of embryonic development in our species, but cardiac myocytes (heart cells) show electrical activity and contract — asynchronously — well before then.
The “scientific” right-to-lifers lost ground as commonsense discourse no longer fell into their linguistic trap of trying to answer the question: “When does human life begin?” through scientific criteria. Pediatrician Brian G. Zack clearly stated the limitations of science in this area in the July 17, 1981, issue of Science. Congress (under pressure from then-President Ronald Regan) had asked medical science to tell it when human life begins; the acute and courageous response was: “Life is not an elemental quality” but “a state of being, a matter of definition.” (Incidentally this applies not just to animals, plants and cellular organelles, but also to bacteria, viruses and even to proteins). We are blessed with not having to conduct mass funerals every time 100 million or so sperms are ejaculated — and lost.
Dr. Zack ended with this paragraph: “The issue is thus not whether the zygote, embryo and fetus are human lives in a scientific, definitional sense. The asking of that question is testimony to a profound misunderstanding of the capabilities and limitations of science. The issue is at what stage of development shall the entity destined to acquire the attributes of a human being be vested with the rights and protections accorded that status. … Science may never make moral judgements; the law must. To ask science to define human life in scientific terms for use by the law in moral terms is a travesty of both honorable traditions.”
Philosophical attempts at finding when human life begins by using causation theory, all ended up, more or less, in J.F. Crosby’s words: “the potential human being becomes actualized through the cessation of an exclusive in-utero dependency upon the material, formal, and efficient causes of its being, and the beginning of a nonexclusive ex-utero dependency upon nurturing and care-giving sources.”
One must inquire, as the Supreme Court attempted in 1973, into the historical practices and conceptions of what is a human life, for whom and when. Pro-lifers (so-called) claim to believe they believe in “the sanctity of life;” one must seriously wonder if many speak of this “sacredness” only before birth and after death, with nothing in between.
In these older discussions the words “potentiality” and “actuality” should be rigorously understood. Aristotle’s analysis makes it clear that in defining a potentiality (to become a wooden table, a human being or anything else) we must specify what it is a potentiality for, and in so doing, we inevitably name the actuality. So the problem is also a problem with language itself. If something is actualized, one could say it had the potential to become so actualized; in other words, a potentiality can only be said to have existed once it is actualized. All talk about a cell or a group of cells (at 15, 16 weeks or any age) being “potentially a human being” is incorrect in a deep way.
The abortion issue is one of choice and reproductive rights versus compulsory pregnancy. Science and any new scientific information should not be dragged into the debate; to do so implies, wrongly, that the issue could (potentially) be resolved through discovery.
In these Great Times in this Great Land of ours, paternalism, misogyny, moral prejudice, ignorance, little wit, ill nature, plain malice and womb-policers (the impatient, unstudious detectives for easy, self-reassuring answers) are attacking the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision on “legal” (as opposed to “scientific”?) and “procedural” grounds. Many soldiers (male and female) in the most peculiar army supporting the overturn are using the charged legal word “murder” for a termination of any pregnancy regardless of the developmental age of the product of conception. These are indeed times of danger.