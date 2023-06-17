This Easter season, local faith communities put emphasis on moral courage

The Rev. Talitha Arnold during a 2017 service at the United Church of Santa Fe.

 New Mexican file photo

Why?

That was my first question when I read about the recent vote by the country’s largest Protestant denomination to silence ordained women pastors and expel the congregations they serve. At a time when our nation faces so many crucial issues — soul-breaking poverty, racism, violence, environmental catastrophes — why the focus on disempowering women?

Why use the time and energy that could be used for making peace, showing compassion, working for justice, caring for creation instead to expel churches and silence women? It makes no sense to me, either as a Christian or as an ordained pastor who happens to be a woman.

The Rev. Talitha Arnold has been an ordained United Church of Christ Pastor for 43 years and has served the United Church of Santa Fe since 1987.