That was my first question when I read about the recent vote by the country’s largest Protestant denomination to silence ordained women pastors and expel the congregations they serve. At a time when our nation faces so many crucial issues — soul-breaking poverty, racism, violence, environmental catastrophes — why the focus on disempowering women?
Why use the time and energy that could be used for making peace, showing compassion, working for justice, caring for creation instead to expel churches and silence women? It makes no sense to me, either as a Christian or as an ordained pastor who happens to be a woman.
That leads to my second question. Since caring for the poor, welcoming the outsider, proclaiming justice, etc. were central to Jesus’ ministry, what would Jesus do regarding women pastors? Jesus who praised Mary of Bethany’s desire to learn, even if it meant she wasn’t in the kitchen doing “women’s work.” Jesus who admired a foreign woman’s spunk and advocacy for her desperately ill daughter. Jesus whose ministry depended upon the financial and material support of Mary Magdalene and “other women.”
What would Jesus do when women are deemed “not fit” for ministry? Jesus, who looked out from the cross where he hanged, dying and saw the women who had followed him all the way from Galilee, that handful of people with two X chromosomes who were the only people courageous enough to follow him all the way to the end.
What would Jesus do when churches forbid women to preach, since according to all four gospels, women were the first witnesses to the resurrection? Women who told the male disciples about the central event of the Christian faith?
What would Jesus do when a Christian denomination expels churches with ordained women pastors, given that the early Christian church regarded Mary Magdalene as the “Apostle to the Apostles”? Or that Lydia of Philippi co-founded that city’s first church with the Apostle Paul? The Christian church wouldn’t have made it into the 2nd century without the leadership of women.
Yes, I know there are a handful of passages in Christian scripture that proclaim a woman should not teach or have authority over a man. I also know such texts came late in the development of the early Christian church, long after Jesus of Nazareth. Many Biblical scholars, both women and men, see such passages as reflective of the church letting cultural norms override Jesus’ radical message of equality and inclusivity. It happens.
But whether in the 1st century or the 21st, Christians are called to follow in the ways of Jesus Christ, even if it means going against the culture of the time.
In affirming the role of ordained women, I’m not arguing that women are superior to men in pastoral ministry, any more than men are better suited than women for such roles. Regardless of gender, we human beings have equal ability to do good, even great, things at times — and mess things up royally at other times. At least I know I do.
Most of all, I know we live in a daunting time, one that demands all the commitment, wisdom, faith, hope and love anyone of us can muster. As Episcopal Archbishop and Choctaw Elder Steven Charleston affirms, “there is justice to be done, faith to be restored, peace to be made.” As it is for any faith leader, that’s a pastor’s job description in a nutshell.
So, in a time such as ours, if a person has the brains, heart, soul, grit and determination needed to be an ordained Christian pastor, does it really matter what chromosomes they have?
The Rev. Talitha Arnold has been an ordained United Church of Christ Pastor for 43 years and has served the United Church of Santa Fe since 1987.