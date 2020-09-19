The Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis issued a report Aug. 25 titled “The Case for Climate Action: Building a Clean Economy for the American People.” The 263-page document covers topics ranging from farmers and rural communities to military readiness, and addresses how a strategically implemented action plan could not only mitigate the immense risks posed by climate change, but could also result in a more robust economy with better and higher paying jobs and more resilient communities.
There are some key issues missing from this report, primarily language related to threatened and endangered species, the value of connected wildlife corridors and the importance of climate refugia for species. But it is a step in the right direction.
In New Mexico, we’ve developed a close relationship with the climate crisis. As I write, smoke from two separate wildfires burning within 10 miles of where I sit drifts past my window. This year will get filed away as another parched year in a long string of parched years. Diversions on the Rio Grande are being shut down for the first time since their construction because of low flows. And reservoirs in the northern part of the state that house much of the water used by municipalities farther downstream are at historically low levels. Dire can’t even begin to describe the megadrought situation. In fact, scientists say the nearly 20-year drought might be worse than any in the past 1,200 years.
So it was with much interest that I read the climate crisis report, particularly because one of our own senators, Martin Heinrich, sits on the committee. As a conservationist working on large landscape-scale protection initiatives in the American West, I was particularly interested in what the group had to say about “wild and working lands.”
The idea of public and private lands offering the ecosystem service of being carbon sinks (i.e. either drawing potent greenhouse gases from the atmosphere or continuing to store them in the form of soil, trees and other organic matter) if managed responsibly, is mentioned numerous times. As the report states, “Protecting and restoring essential landscapes not only avoids carbon emissions, it also ensures precious open spaces are preserved for future generations of Americans.” While I’d argue that ecosystems have value well beyond the carbon sequestration services they provide, this is an immensely important piece of climate catastrophe avoidance.
What I was left wondering, though, was how do we prioritize landscapes that perform these important ecological and ecosocial functions? And how do we identify especially at-risk regions that deserve immediate attention? Again, here in New Mexico, we’ve actively watched as some of our most beloved lands have succumbed to increasing temperatures and decreasing precipitation.
It’s devastating to witness the places you call home become unrecognizable under the weight of a new and foreign climate. But there are particular landscapes nearby that stand out for their potential resilience, their size and their ability to serve an important role in our fight against climate change. The Greater Gila Bioregion is one of those landscapes. At 10 million acres, it has the capacity to rehabilitate America’s remaining Mexican Gray wolf population, feed one of the West’s last free-flowing rivers, house a greater biodiversity of floral and faunal communities than Yellowstone, encase profoundly important contemporary and historical Indigenous cultural areas, and provide an incomparable sanctuary of wildness to those who visit and gaze upon its vastness.
All of that is to say, Senate Democrats on the Climate Crisis Committee — especially you, Sen. Heinrich — as New Mexicans staring down irreversible aridification and the loss of more of our homeland, consider the Greater Gila for further protections as you think about implementation of your new climate action plan.
