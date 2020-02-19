The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy, following a decade of alarming revelations, belated attempts at reform and disagreement about the youth organization’s future.
I became an Eagle Scout in the late 1990s. The news made me reflect on some of what I learned back then, and since, from the scouting program.
I learned that the BSA was founded in 1910 “to teach patriotism, courage, self-reliance, and kindred values.”
I learned that the most satisfying meal is a single banana and gulp of water after a day of much hiking and little food. Even if you hate bananas.
I learned that, if you capsize in a small sailboat, you should try to bail out some of the water that has accumulated in it before hopping back in.
I learned that institutions steeped in tradition do not change fast enough.
I learned that a good friend of mine was gay, and that is why he had to abruptly leave our troop, even though he was by far the most competent scout.
I learned that you can do the bare minimum and persuade a merit badge counselor to grudgingly sign off on your art merit badge. But it feels a lot better when the basketry instructor wants to keep your warp-and-weft masterpiece as an example for future scouts.
I learned what it felt like to jump 40 feet into a deep pool of freezing cold water.
I learned that some of the bravest people are the ones who admit who they are, knowing the consequences.
I learned how to use a compass.
I learned that you should always check whether the tide is coming in before you hike along a narrow beach abutting a steep cliff.
I learned that those who told children to be brave for decades ostracized vulnerable young men.
I learned what they were fearing: falling membership when some religious organizations ended their partnership with the Scouts after the organization finally stopped the ostracism.
I learned to hate their cowardice.
I learned to hate my own, after I failed to stand up for my friend in front of adult leaders.
I learned that, when using a pocket knife, you always cut away from your body.
I learned that nature does not spare your feelings: A wildfire in the Angeles National Forest might suddenly consume your favorite campgrounds.
I learned to fear bears less.
I learned to fear ticks more.
I learned that nearly a million adults volunteer their time to mentor young people in the Scouting program.
I learned that some of them do wrong, like the camp counselor who tried to give a friend of mine an unwanted massage, and that this is not always reported. In fact, one might not even hear about it until years after it occurred.
I learned many adjectives. A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
I learned that I rarely qualified to be a Scout.
I learned to try harder.
I learned that if I brought a heavy kettle on a backpacking trip, no one was going to carry it back out for me.
I learned that even an awkward late bloomer, the second-shortest person in his eighth grade class, could carry a heavy kettle on a backpacking trip.
I learned that the women Boy Scout leaders were often tougher than the men.
I learned that their daughters should have been allowed to become Eagle Scouts years before the program finally became more inclusive.
I learned that you never tie a slipknot when you’re throwing a line out to a drowning person. Always tie a bowline.
I learned CPR.
I learned that I could swim a mile.
I learned that life is rarely simple, but a disordered cacophony of triumphs, failures, facts, impressions, intentions, hopes, fears and acts of courage. Good lessons come from imperfect sources. Flawed people make bad decisions for what they think are good reasons. Sometimes your assumptions about your friends and the adults around you can be upended when you’re just trying to up your archery score. Sometimes fond memories can get mixed with dark questions and horrible truths.
I learned that it is easy to be angry. It is harder to be both angry and grateful.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.