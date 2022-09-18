EDGARTOWN, Mass. — It was a political stunt meant to embarrass a vacation enclave known for attracting liberal, A-list celebrities.

With reportedly no warning to local officials, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis surprised the island of Martha's Vineyard by sending two planes filled with about 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela. The migrants, who boarded the planes in San Antonio, Texas, said they were promised jobs, housing and education in an undisclosed location. Unable to read or speak English, most didn't even know where they were when they landed.

It's all part of an ongoing shift-and-dump campaign from Southern Republican governors who are using desperate people as political pawns to protest the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. It happened again Thursday when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, claimed credit for sending two surprise buses full of migrants to D.C., where they were dropped off near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris carrying all they have in clear plastic trash bags.

This commentary was originally written for the Washington Post.

