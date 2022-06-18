“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” These are the words of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1791.
They made some sense then. The framers wanted to make sure the newly created federal government would not run roughshod over the colonies that would become the states. State militias were thought to be a safeguard against that, although they were often more aspirational than real. To form militias, men needed arms. In addition, guns were a necessity to people who used them to hunt for their food, as well as for protection in an often lawless frontier.
That was then; this is now. Most of the rationale for the Second Amendment no longer applies. All states acknowledge our federalist system, which has been stable for more than 200 years. People still hunt, but not usually for food, and all parts of the country have enforceable laws.
Yet we now have more guns in this country than people, and they aren’t muskets that fire one cartridge at a time. Instead, modern Americans are acquiring semi-automatic assault weapons like the AR-15, which can spray 45 rounds a minute. These are the weapons used in mass school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas.
Incredibly, firearms are now the leading cause of death in American children, killing more of them than car crashes, accidental poisoning or cancer. No other advanced country has anything close to this level of slaughter of its children.
Still, Americans are devoted to their guns, ironically as a means to defend themselves against guns. People feel they have to have them because other people do. So we’re in a deadly spiral. Guns beget guns and paranoia begets paranoia. Even as children, boys learn to be enthralled with guns as a symbol of manhood, a message skillfully propagated by arms manufacturers. No surprise that mass shooters in recent years have been young men between the ages of 18 and 21. Some gun owners are almost religious in their zeal. I heard one refer to his “God-given” right to own guns. (One could only imagine what Jesus of Nazareth would make of that form of religiosity.)
Despite repeated mass shootings and obligatory presidential lamentations, nothing changes significantly as the deaths mount. There are repeated proposals to raise the minimum age to buy firearms and to implement universal background checks, and some states have curtailed the purchase of assault weapons (although weapons can easily be transported from state to state). But all the current proposals are merely nibbling at the edges of the problem, and none of them has been enacted by Congress.
Many gun enthusiasts, such as Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, claim the problem is mental illness, not guns. But no matter how psychotic you are, you can’t carry out a mass shooting without the weapons to do it. Moreover, there is no way to screen every young man for mental illness, even if we knew how to do that, much less pick out the ones likely to commit mass murders. It simply can’t be done. Emphasizing mental illness is a distraction from focusing on guns — which is exactly what it is intended to be.
The truth is that ending gun violence will require going to the head of the snake — the anachronistic Second Amendment. We need to repeal it, a process spelled out in Article 5 of the Constitution, for which there is precedent (Amendment 18 was repealed by Amendment 21). The late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for its repeal in the New York Times four years ago. Without repeal, any serious attempt to control the proliferation of weapons will run into endless constitutional challenges in the courts.
Some who might like to see the Second Amendment repealed or greatly modified are unwilling to say that. When they call for reforms, they usually begin by ritually acknowledging their support for the Second Amendment. It’s reminiscent of the early 1950s when Sen. Joseph McCarthy was conducting his anti-communist witch hunt. Anyone criticizing him had to begin by saying, “I’m no communist, but …”
Now members of Congress who want to regulate firearms say, “I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment, but …” It will take time and courage to change that political calculus.
Repeal would permit us to regulate guns through the political process, just as we regulate alcohol and cigarettes. By eliminating the constitutional issue, which now deflects all serious attempts to reduce gun violence, we could regulate any aspect of the problem. Nothing would be off the table. For example, Congress could legislate what categories of weapons to permit and under what circumstances.
It’s time to act, instead of engaging in more hand-wringing after each mass shooting. There is nothing sacred about the Second Amendment. Let’s get rid of it.