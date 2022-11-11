Here we go again: Media outlets controlled by 91-year-old mogul Rupert Murdoch are lashing out about former president Donald Trump.

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, another Murdoch publication, branded Trump the GOP's "biggest loser," with electoral flops in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. And as The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr reports, midterm coverage on Fox News — the Murdoch portfolio's crown jewel — has been giddy with chatter about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's overwhelming victory, drawing attention away from Trump.

On cue, all manner of commentators are citing the criticism as evidence that Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, the top executives at Fox Corp. and News Corp., which own Fox News and the Journal, respectively - are "done" with Trump, or some variation of that argument.

