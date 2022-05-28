Editor’s note: This is first in a series of articles on wildfires and forest health.
Managing the risks that wildfire poses to our communities and watersheds is a collective problem that we, as a society, are responsible for creating and addressing. The science is clear: Western forests are becoming more flammable. Managing wildfire risks requires that we prepare our communities and landscapes for fire. For our communities, this means we need to revise zoning and building codes so we build in a fire-resistant manner. For some of our ecosystems, this means reintroducing fire when weather conditions are safe enough.
To restore forests to lower tree densities and fuel accumulations, managers usually remove surface fuels and smaller trees with mechanical thinning, followed by pile burning, often in the winter with snow on the ground. Broadcast burning of surface fuels over large areas is also necessary in some forest types, especially ponderosa pine forests of the Southwest. Prescribed and managed fire use is the only practical or allowable forest restoration treatment in rugged terrain, most large roadless areas and designated wilderness.
The decision to use fire in forest restoration is not taken lightly. Fire weather and fire behavior predictions are not perfect, but well-designed decision systems and good judgment can minimize the risk of prescribed and managed fire use. Eliminating all risk in all seasons and locations, however, is not possible. Our communities are already in danger because we have excluded fire from our forests for over a century. The widespread accumulated fuels and warming-drying climate is an explosive combination. A no-fire future is not possible.
Which risk is greater, and which approach is even feasible: Judiciously using fire or trying to exclude all fire? The evidence of a century of attempting the latter indicates it is neither an effective nor a less risky strategy.
When people immediately call for heads to roll whenever a prescribed or managed fire burns outside of the predetermined burn perimeter — even before there is an investigation — they are abdicating our collective responsibility for this problem. Firefighters who endanger their lives to protect our communities during fire season are often the same people we have tasked with using prescribed fire to solve this problem. They are from our communities. They are our neighbors, friends and family. It makes no sense to honor them as heroes when they are suppressing a wildfire, but immediately prejudge them when a prescribed fire escapes — in both cases they are trying to address our collective wildfire problems.
Escaped prescribed and managed fires that cause extreme damage are relatively rare, but when they occur, we must thoroughly investigate to learn the causes. Learning from past errors and unrecognized risks is essential and is exactly what happens following an airplane crash. We do not assume the causes or assign blame to pilots before investigating, and we don’t permanently ban all flying going forward. We investigate to determine facts and learn how to reduce future risks by improving decision processes and safety systems. Ultimately though, we must balance the risks of using fire with those of not using fire.
As a society, we have not spent enough time, energy and resources discussing and addressing the potential for prescribed and managed fire to reduce damage to our communities and watersheds from extreme wildfire. Although a small number of escaped prescribed fires have been extremely costly, losses due to wildfires from all other causes in recent decades are orders of magnitude greater.
The wildfire problem is a collective problem that we incrementally created through fire suppression, development patterns and human-caused climate change. Expecting fire managers to solve this deep-rooted problem, while not bothering us with smoke, not closing any recreational areas, not exposing anyone to any risk and doing it perfectly every time, is unrealistic.
The past 10 years in the Western United States have made clear no matter how much money we throw at fire suppression, we will lose lives and homes — with severe impacts to our communities and watersheds. It is also practically and politically infeasible, prohibitively expensive and ecologically inappropriate to attempt to “cut our way out” of the forest fuels and fire problem. There is a very important role for mechanical thinning of fuels, but it’s not a sole solution. We need to use all tools available, including prescribed and managed fire.
Our collective responsibility requires collective solutions. We must make our homes and communities less flammable, support fire managers with adequate funding and demand when a prescribed fire escapes control that we rigorously and transparently evaluate and learn from the experience. Collectively we can mitigate and adapt to our wildfire problems by learning from past mistakes, and by balancing and managing existing wildfire risks and the ones that come with using fire.