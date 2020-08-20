The Louisiana bayou I grew up in is definitely different than the Washington swamp where I now work. In the bayou, if you mess with an alligator, you have made a choice to take your life in your hands. In the Washington swamp, D.C. alligators don’t leave you with a choice: They tie your hands with red tape every day through excessive and costly regulations.
This nation and its people have faced a growing array of rules, mandates and dictates that have inhibited production, stifled innovation, restricted consumer choice and imposed draconian costs that often exceeded the benefits.
From the day of his inauguration, President Donald Trump has sought to drain the regulatory swamp. Undeniably, he has moved the ball forward, producing a remarkable record of reforms. For every new regulation imposed on the nation, the administration has removed eight existing regulations, a record that is unmatched by any presidency in our lifetime.
The president made clear his particular concern for regulatory excess in the energy arena. From restrictions on building oil and natural gas infrastructure to the war on coal and lightbulbs, energy overregulation was a fact of American life, harming producers and consumers alike.
Among his first actions was an executive order calling for a full review of Beltway regulations that burden energy development.
At the Department of Energy, we put forth a final rule expediting small-scale exports of liquefied natural gas to our trading partners in our own hemisphere and beyond. We withdrew overbroad regulations on common incandescent lightbulbs that would have unnecessarily limited consumer choices, while also driving cutting-edge research and development into advanced lighting technologies to expand consumer choice and drive further improvements in the efficiency and affordability of lighting products. The president signed legislation repealing a rule that inhibited coal development and reviewed national policy on civilian nuclear power in an effort to revive this often-maligned energy resource.
Most important, the administration has halted the practice of categorizing energy sources as “good” fuels to be subsidized vs. “bad” fuels to be penalized. It has embraced an approach that deploys all fuels and technologies to achieve strong energy and national security.
It has done so by supporting innovation over regulation, most notably regarding energy emissions. Through innovation, we support increased generation of cleaner energy. And rather than regulating fossil fuels out of existence, we are harnessing innovation to produce more low-emission natural gas and keep making American coal cleaner.
The results have been astonishing. Today, the United States is a world energy and economic powerhouse. Since Trump took office, our nation became the No. 1 producer of oil, surpassing Saudi Arabia, and has maintained the title of No. 1 producer of natural gas since we surpassed Russia in 2011. Once an oil and natural gas importer, we now export liquefied natural gas to 38 nations spanning five continents and export more oil than most OPEC countries. America also became the world’s second-largest generator of wind and solar power. Tomorrow’s coal plants, along with carbon capture utilization and storage technologies, promise to lower emissions to nearly zero. We are developing next-generation nuclear energy technologies such as small modular reactors that could deliver cleaner, more reliable electricity anywhere on the planet.
Most of all, we have proven that the choice between developing our energy and economy on the one hand and making our environment cleaner on the other is a false one. Both can be done simultaneously. Last month the EPA reported that criteria air pollutant emissions — and their precursors — dropped 7 percent under Trump. Between 1970 and 2019, while the U.S. economy grew 285 percent, the combined emissions of criteria and precursor pollutants plummeted by 77 percent.
The United States continues to lead the world, including every signatory of the Paris climate accord, in reducing energy-related carbon emissions. According to the International Energy Agency, U.S. emissions have fallen by nearly 1 gigaton since 2000, the largest decline by any country during that period.
And what’s been true of energy has been equally true of our economy. Prior to the advent of COVID-19, we witnessed a spectacular, across-the-board economic boom, featuring a manufacturing renaissance, higher wages and historically low unemployment, especially among working-class and minority Americans. By reducing the costs of producing, innovating and hiring, regulatory reform was transforming our economic landscape.
As our economy reopens and energy demand returns, our progress should resume. In June alone, America saw an unprecedented increase of 4.8 million jobs, with 356,000 of those jobs stemming from manufacturing. The resurgence of the American economy has begun, with growing opportunities, security and prosperity tied to this administration’s regulatory reform successes.
