Lupita is 9 years old with black curls that bounce when she moves, which is most of the time when she is awake. She enjoys fourth grade, wants to be a successful student and complies with all her teacher’s expectations.
Lupe, as she is known to her friends, aspires to be a nurse when she grows up, just like her Aunt Jackie. But Lupita, like many of her peers across the country, faces a serious challenge to her academic success.
The problem is captured in a 2018 study titled “The Opportunity Myth.” The study finds that despite years of school reform, the U.S. educational system remains one of the most unequal in the industrialized world with students receiving dramatically different learning opportunities based on their social status. In schools serving Black, brown and poor students, children seldom are engaged in rigorous, active learning experiences tied to learning standards that prepare them for success in college and careers.
The Opportunity Myth authors illustrate this with a poignant finding from their research: While students like Lupe meet the demands of their school assignments 71 percent of the time (and earn A’s and B’s half the time), they are addressing grade-level standards only 17 percent of the time. Low teacher expectations, coupled with a lack of focus on learning standards and a traditional “sit and get” curriculum, do little to prepare students like Lupita for a bright future.
Despite the millions of dollars in school reform we have poured over schools in the past four decades, we have left many students underserved.
The Santa Fe Center for Transformational School Leadership partners with schools in the United States (including Santa Fe) and internationally to offer schools a new way of thinking about school change. It’s an approach that focuses on empowering teachers and learners to deepen their learning and build a strong learning culture from the inside out, not from the top down. This human-centered approach jettisons the remnants of industrialism in schools and is our best thinking on nurturing deep school change.
The center works with two Santa Fe schools right now — Amy Biehl and Aspen community schools. Both are beginning year three of a three-year program that engages students, parents and teachers in creating schools they have imagined. In both schools, you will find strong parent partnership, student leadership groups who participate in decision-making and an active team of teacher-leaders who collaborate with principals to engage teachers and students in designing and supporting school change.
Santa Fe Center’s partners develop school cultures that offer a dramatic change from traditional schools where far too much time is spent judging, sorting and repairing children.
Our partner teachers build active hands-on curriculum for their students. This summer, for example, Aspen teachers worked together to create amazing project-based learning units with strong interdisciplinary connections. During this school year, first grade students will design a 21st-century playground; fourth graders will investigate sustainable energy sources for neighborhoods; and second graders are creating a walkable topographical map of New Mexico on a nearby vacant lot.
The Santa Fe Center urges schools to rediscover their communities as rich learning ground that offer opportunities for children to build relationships, find and solve problems, and experience the importance of the collective good. Each community’s geography, history, economics and sociology offer schools opportunities to create unique learning experiences for their students. At Aspen, for example, children will study their resident prairie dog village as well as build rich relationships with their neighbors next door in the retirement center.
“Our learning opportunities increase 100-fold when we look to our community,” said the school’s principal, Tina Morris.
These experiences transform and counter the bland and mechanistic sameness that often comes with reliance on textbooks.
Our partners develop detailed exhibits to explain and celebrate their students’ learning and make their thinking visible. Visitors entering Amy Biehl as school opens are greeted by an amazing display of geometric thinking with bright colored boards filled with sophisticated geometric designs developed by third grade mathematicians.
The Santa Fe Center for Transformational School Leadership is committed to helping children like Lupe experience learning at its best. We are excited to partner with Santa Fe schools to demonstrate what human-centered school transformation can accomplish.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.