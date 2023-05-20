We are once more hearing demands for making drastic changes at the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. For me, these demands carry a sense of déja vu. I have heard them many times throughout my history with children’s protective services since I became a child welfare worker in 1965 in Las Cruces.
My social work career included several other periods working in children’s protective services. I worked off and on in child welfare in Las Vegas, N.M., Santa Fe, Taos and Albuquerque in a wide range of positions. In 2003, in the Richardson administration, I served very briefly as the director of CYFD’s Protective Services Division. During these past 50-plus years, I have observed, from perspectives both within and outside CYFD, repeated cycles in which high-profile cases ending in tragedy produced calls for reform. These led to efforts at restructuring and improvement — only to be followed a few years later with backsliding.
There have been several class action lawsuits and settlement agreements in which the department committed to positive change. Yet multiple instances of highly publicized scandals involving abuse and even deaths of infants and young children still occur. Now, once again, responding to public outrage, some of my fellow legislators are clamoring for overhauling CYFD. Some are even calling for rethinking its mission.
I’d like to offer an explanation of why I don’t think redefining, restructuring or adding layers of oversight to an already-dense bureaucracy is the answer. And I’d like to suggest another approach that would be more likely to produce better results for struggling families and their children in our state. The problem is not the wrong mission or the wrong structure; it is an inadequate staff.
No matter how creative a name it is given or how many additional boxes might be added to, shuffled around within or deleted from the CYFD organizational chart, children’s protective services will only see improvement when it is professionalized — at every level, from the secretary down.
That means hiring professionally trained social workers, not hiring staff with random backgrounds and putting them through a six-week training program. We don’t put business majors through a six-week orientation and expect them to be teachers. Or hire non-lawyers to staff legal clinics with but six weeks of preparation. Why do we do that with children’s protective services staff?
There are at least three reasons why things won’t get better until the workers making the life and death decisions about removing or returning children to their families are competent professionals.
First, society saddles children’s protective services workers with two very difficult goals: keeping kids safe and holding families together. Those don’t have to be in conflict but in many cases will seem to be. Even professionally trained social workers cannot accurately foresee the future in every instance. They are dealing with human beings, after all. But the odds of making mistakes in judgment go way up when those decisions are made by inexperienced, unskilled workers.
Second, the social and legal environment in which children’s protective services workers operate is fraught with time constraints that require emergency responses, decisions made rapidly on the fly and the simultaneous juggling of court requirements, agency documentation and deadlines for action. Fully trained professionals are sorely tested by the rush of these pressures. Newcomers without the requisite background often find the stress unbearable and won’t stay long enough to learn how to be competent — which explains the high turnover and vacancy rates in the department. The revolving door severely hampers efforts at improvement.
Third, children’s protective services workers operate in a system deficient in the supportive resources needed to truly hold families together and keep children safe. If there were, in all our communities, adequate family support programs, mental health treatment facilities, substance abuse rehabilitation services, parenting education centers and the short-term and respite foster care homes abusive or neglectful families need to be assisted, then, maybe, child welfare staffers could get away with not being professionally trained themselves. They could become adept at finding and brokering those professional skills elsewhere and getting the families they are working with in contact with them.
But until that level of resource availability happens (and it is going to take much more of a commitment from the Legislature and the executive branch to get there) the individual children’s protective services worker has got to be able to fill the gap. They need to have skills to assess family strengths and weaknesses. They must have the skill to form relationships with suspicious, angry, disturbed adults — and with frightened, hostile and uncooperative children. They have to know how to build trust, to motivate change, to foster communication and to deal with conflict, not flee from it.
That level of skill is not acquired through a six-week academy. The training academy can teach a great deal of important things about the job: the legal framework, the required case documentation, the agency paperwork demands and where to find assistance. But that is just not enough to prepare the skill level that CPS needs. That takes the kind of hands-on, supervised time spent working for several semesters in agency field placements that social work (and some counseling) graduate education provides. Skills are learned through practice, not from memorizing the contents of a manual.
Fortunately, New Mexico is experiencing a surge in interest in social work education. There are three master’s-level programs (New Mexico Highlands University, New Mexico State University and Western New Mexico University) in place now. Eastern New Mexico University is planning to expand its bachelor’s-level program to a graduate one. The University of New Mexico is also laying the groundwork to establishing its own master’s of social work program.
It will take time and work, but it is realistic to envision a day, just a few years in the future, when all children’s protective services positions would be filled by licensed, professionally trained social workers. But the department needs to aggressively pursue that goal, not wait for it to magically happen.
There are many other things CYFD needs if its twin-goal mission is to be fully realized. Our seriously outdated confidentiality laws need to be revised to make sure they are not used to escape accountability. Many other states have succeeded in this, without endangering the rights of the children being served. The entire foster care system is tottering, through a combination of under-funding and mutual suspicion. It needs serious help.
Family Services Centers, a model piloted in Colorado and currently being implemented in Las Cruces, could be a major step in filling the resources gap. And definitely professionalizing the workforce will necessitate major increases in salary levels, a commitment the Legislators clamoring for change at CYFD need to get behind.
It could be that the department would want to create several new types of support staff for the professional children’s protective services workers. Using as a model how the skills of physicians are most effectively utilized in Community Health clinics, CYFD might want to hire an entire cadre of para-professionals to work in a team with licensed social worker, children’s protective services staff. They could handle visitations, transportation to and from appointments, complete paper work and electronic recording, help families navigate service plans developed by the social workers — freeing the professionals to use their skills most effectively.
Many ideas to improve CYFD are floating around. Some have merit; others might make things worse. But none will deal with the heart of the problem until the department is professionalized — staffed with skilled, experienced and well-supported children’s protective services workers.
State Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino represents District 12 in Bernalillo County. He is a Democrat.