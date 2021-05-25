The city of Santa Fe is committed to reaching 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2040, and we think we can — and must — beat that deadline for the health and well being of wildlife and people. Current drought conditions are a reminder of the impact on Santa Fe of failure to take significant action to mitigate impacts of climate change on Santa Fe and the world.
The streetlight project is a key part of this strategy. Santa Fe’s City Council and mayor took bold action earlier this year to greenlight a $17.2 million municipal financing project, for 2.75 MW of solar on 17 city and Buckman Direct Diversion facilities, water conservation measures to save 2,000,000 gallons per year, and energy efficiency retrofits including converting our streetlights to LEDs. Transforming our streetlights will cost $2.75 million of that total.
When completed, the streetlight conversion will reduce energy consumption of streetlights by as much as 60 percent; reduce streetlight lumens (brightness) by 50 percent; preserve the night sky and character of Santa Fe through zero-uplight fixtures, lowest achievable color temperatures, visual comfort lenses and side shields; and bring smart control technology to the city so we can guarantee monthly outage rates of 2 percent or less, a great boost to public and personal safety.
The streetlight conversion will save 3 million kWh per year of electricity. That's equivalent to taking 10,100 cars off the road, saving the amount of energy used by 8,440 homes or saving 107,440 barrels of oil each year. This streetlight project is a key strategy in our adopted 25-year sustainability plan to achieve the 2040 deadline for carbon neutrality.
Much of my career has been dedicated to helping communities implement sensitive infrastructure projects. In any infrastructure project, the government is responsible for complying with all regulations, deploying fully accessible and equitable solutions, ensuring the best value for expenditure of public funds, and customizing the solution to meet community desire to the best of its ability.
As the first solid waste manager for Bernalillo County, I helped deploy the first curbside solid waste collection program as required by state law for communities that size. This was a huge adjustment for people who lived outside city limits, and some considered the collection program an affront to their rural culture. We found upon meeting with community members that many were relieved that this program would reduce burning trash in backyards sending toxic smoke into their windows, piling garbage on private property for months or years, and would help elders who were unable to travel to the transfer station to dispose of trash.
Another project I led as the solid waste director with Los Alamos County was replacing their in-town dump. In this project, an advisory group of community representatives from a range of organizations and neighborhoods hearing each other’s concerns and priorities and finding common ground, helped achieve the extraordinary outcome of a new LEED-certified, solar-heated transfer station built on the old landfill site, providing extensive recycling and ultimately installing 1 MW of solar on the closed landfill. I take these responsibilities and opportunities seriously and apply my education in electrical engineering and environmental engineering and my 20 years of experience in municipal infrastructure to produce the best outcomes for our community.
There has been enormous public input on this lighting project as well. We’ve shared information and gathered feedback via email, a project website with a feedback portal, and four newsletters; held a public hearing and conducted meetings with experts from cities like Albuquerque and Tucson who have gone through this process; presented to three city committees; conducted four live demonstration sites; facilitated a working group with community leaders from across the city; and had dozens of individual conversations with concerned citizens. We have received hundreds of pieces of feedback.
In response to the feedback, the city made changes. The recommended lighting design proposal has reduced-Kelvin (color temperature) lights, reduced lumens and reduced glare and harshness, all while maintaining lighting standards needed for personal and public safety.
I know there have been questions raised about the consultant contract as well. These are complex projects, and a team of professionals engaged in the project development to ensure compliance with regulations and protection of the city’s best interest. When the council approved the municipal financing, they also approved two guaranteed energy savings performance contracts to design, procure and construct solar, indoor LED lighting retrofits and water conservation measures plus conversion of streetlights to LEDs. These guaranteed energy savings contracts are recommended by the state of New Mexico as a mechanism for municipalities to fund and implement sustainability projects.
I have been involved in the development and delivery of complex energy projects for years. These projects get great work done for the city, and this project was put together and executed with care and diligence.
Why is it taking so long for us to convert to efficient and renewable technologies as we have committed to do? It is because we must come together as a community and agree to change with a city staff that can undertake these complex projects.
I thank the many people who have engaged in this project to share their priorities and knowledge. Their input has made for a better project. The design proposal on the table meets the goals of safety and security, energy conservation and dark sky protection while maintaining the character of Santa Fe. We have an opportunity before us now to make an impact. Let’s do this.
