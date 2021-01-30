When he was in office, President Barack Obama kept a plaque on his desk that said, “Hard things are hard.” It was his personal reminder: You have to be willing to tackle hard things if you want to help people and create lasting positive change.
Right now in Santa Fe, we’re doing three hard things.
First, we’re working every day to defeat COVID-19 and start reopening our businesses and schools.
We need to practice physical distancing, hand-washing and keeping within our small family bubbles. We need to download the NOVID app onto our devices to have an early warning system for exposure to the virus.
We need to wear our masks every day. In February, Santa Fe police will step up enforcement of the city’s mask-wearing order, particularly in businesses and public locations where there have been repeated reports of violations.
We need to help clear up confusion about vaccinations. Much of this is a result of a lack of planning at the federal level: Our hospitals aren’t sure from week to week how many doses of the vaccine they’re going to get. But folks in Santa Fe need better information. Sign up on santafenm.gov for email updates and tune in to Friday WebberCasts on the Mayor Alan Webber Facebook page for the latest news on vaccinations from Dr. Wendy Johnson, La Familia’s chief medical officer.
Second hard thing: We are working every day to respond to the call for social healing here in Santa Fe.
Last summer, America experienced widespread calls for social justice and an end to racism, discrimination, bias and bigotry. In Santa Fe, we had dozens of demonstrations — all of them peaceful except for one, which resulted in the toppling of the obelisk on the Plaza. We need to address that. We also know the long-standing issues of culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth go deeper than the obelisk.
To respond to this moment of community reckoning, the city has established a CHART Process to create a community-wide conversation, one that engages and respects all of us.
The city will be creating a website with information about how you can get involved with and participate in the CHART Process. This process will lead to recommendations from all parts of our community, not only about statues and monuments, but also about creating a future based on mutual respect and shared values.
Your voice matters. The time is now for healing. If we face our history and one another with respect and empathy, we will better appreciate our shared histories and build a better, shared future for our children.
The third hard thing: We are working every day to move forward on the midtown development.
More than a decade ago, the city bought the College of Santa Fe campus. When the college that leased it closed up shop, you told us you wanted it to be used for higher education, housing and jobs in digital entertainment and film.
After an extensive selection process, KDC/Cienda, a master developer, received a one-year exclusive opportunity to assess the site and decide whether to buy it. Then COVID-19 hit. The developer looked at the uncertainty of a pandemic-damaged economy and the cost of making the site shovel-ready and decided not to go ahead.
The campus remains a very exciting and desirable opportunity in the geographic heart of the city. If we want a mix of education, housing and jobs, along with parks and public uses, performing arts and recreational spaces, that’s where it needs to happen. It can be a model of sustainability, walkability and new city living.
There are seven teams of city staff and outside consultants looking at the best way to move ahead. By the end of February, there will be a recommendation for the governing body to consider. There will be more public outreach and discussion. Together, we have to decide if we’re willing to make a commitment to midtown as a community. There will still be hard choices to make. We continue to get ourselves better equipped to make them.
Each of these three challenges is a hard thing:
We need to defeat COVID-19 and get Santa Fe back in business.
We need to move forward to healing and understanding.
We need to continue the work of creating a new center for Santa Fe.
We need to do them all — all at the same time. They are critical to our city’s future.
Hard things are hard. We can do these three hard things if we work together to get them done.
