This Labor Day, stories from New Mexico’s working families are top of mind for us as state lawmakers. From the new parent who must return to work before they have the chance to bond with their baby, to the cancer patient trying to balance their medical treatment with the demands of their job — too many New Mexicans have to choose between caring for their health or family and keeping a roof over their heads.

We have been proud to successfully champion strong policies to support the needs of New Mexico workers and their families, including overdue raises and earned sick leave. To build on this progress, retain our strong workforce, recruit new talent and encourage young New Mexicans to build their lives here, it’s time for New Mexican Paid Family and Medical Leave. This policy would allow workers to take paid time off in their times of greatest need, like when they experience a serious illness, give birth or adopt a child, or care for an elderly family member.

As New Mexicans, we value our multigenerational families, and we all deserve to be there for them, in the best and worst of times. Taking care of our loved ones is an important part of who we are. Without a national paid family and medical leave policy in place, it’s incumbent upon our state to make sure our state policies reflect New Mexico’s strong family values.

The article was written by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque; Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos; Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe; and Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, D-Albuquerque.

