Supporters of the Holtec “interim” nuclear waste storage facility showcase the voice of local elected leaders as evidence that it’s the right thing to do. What they don’t do is offer any explanation of the regulatory and legal context for the storage of highly radioactive and long-lived commercial nuclear waste from all over the country.

Many state and local leaders supported Senate Bill 53, which restored the state’s authority to weigh in on the project. These include Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the New Mexico Environment Department and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department directors, the attorney general, the state Land Commissioner, environmentalists, faith leaders, and Indigenous and frontline communities.

Holtec boosters fault this broad coalition for not offering “alternatives” to a problem created by the federal government during more than 70 years of enabling commercial nuclear energy, knowing that permanent waste storage was a problem.

Camilla Feibelman is Rio Grande Chapter director of the Sierra Club; Demis Foster is executive director of Conservation Voters New Mexico.