In the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, one thing is glaringly clear: The Texas way of guns is an American failure. And I say that as a Texas gun owner.

A three-person investigative committee from the state legislature issued a report Sunday on the May 24 shooting, assigning blame to "systemic failures," in the words of committee chairman, Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock. The report found failure across the board — local, state and federal police failed; the school failed; the killer's family failed; the people who knew him failed. But when everyone is responsible, no one is responsible.

You can't say Texas' gun laws failed because they worked exactly as designed. Everything the shooter did was strictly legal — except for the murdering. Yet those gun laws, many of them the result of loosening over the past seven years during the tenure of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, bear plenty of responsibility for the shooting. They reflect a "systemic failure" of Texas gun culture.

