We stopped on the crowded street in Juárez by the building where these terrible and very unnecessary deaths occurred, and a young man from Venezuela came up to our car to say his cousin had been among those killed. He looked stunned, in disbelief.
We were unable to talk at length; there was too much traffic circling around us and, more important, I didn’t know what to ask. It seemed too intrusive.
Several questions have to be answered, however.
First, how could those who were in charge have walked away without opening the cell doors and letting the detainees out to safety? The video that we can now see makes it clear these guards were initially in no danger from the fire.
Second, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador, claims the detainees started the fire by setting a mattress on fire. Where did they get the matches? Weren’t they all searched when they were detained?
And, most important, why were they locked up in the first place?
In the last three years, I’ve had a number of occasions to interview migrants who were in traumatic situations like those who died, migrants who have been deported or expelled.
It is a painful experience. They have paid huge sums — maybe $5,000-$8,000 — to “coyotes” to bring them to the U.S. border, more than the average annual income in Honduras, for example.
They have borrowed the money from neighbors and family members on the assumption they will get to the U.S., where they can make better wages and repay these loans. But now they have to go back empty-handed. In addition, they are returning to the same danger and personal violence that caused them to flee in the first place.
My experiences have been at the Tierra de Oro shelter in Palomas (population 5,000) and more recently at the Grupo Beta fire station facility, also in Palomas. In both cases, these migrants who would be sent back to their home countries were free to come and go within Palomas. No one needed to be locked up.
For example, we visited the Grupo Beta site on March 10 and talked to a group of six men and one woman who would be returned to Colima, Mexico. They were all free to go to the store to retrieve money orders for transportation home. Why, therefore, did those in Juárez have to be locked up?
This is a joint U.S.-Mexico issue, and the two countries should create a joint U.S.-Mexico task force to ensure the “shelter system” is adequate in terms of both space and safe treatment.
There are models of safe shelters to emulate — Respettrans just five minutes away from the site of the terrible fire; Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas; Colores United in Deming; and Grupo Beta in Palomas. Any task force that is created should include representatives from these programs, and its work has to be open to public scrutiny.
The need for decent shelter space on both sides of the border is going to continue. Our two countries must work together to prevent further disasters. This is a challenge that the two presidents — of Mexico and the United States — can't evade. Too many lives have already been lost.
Morgan Smith has been documenting conditions on the Mexican border for the last 12 years and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.