We stopped on the crowded street in Juárez by the building where these terrible and very unnecessary deaths occurred, and a young man from Venezuela came up to our car to say his cousin had been among those killed. He looked stunned, in disbelief.

We were unable to talk at length; there was too much traffic circling around us and, more important, I didn’t know what to ask. It seemed too intrusive.

Several questions have to be answered, however.

Morgan Smith has been documenting conditions on the Mexican border for the last 12 years and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.

