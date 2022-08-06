American political discourse — or what passes for discourse these days — is awash in conspiracy theories. Some are novel — and, it must be acknowledged, rather creative — while others mimic schemes from earlier eras of American history.

Since 2017, QAnon has been spinning outlandish tales about pizzerias and a cabal of Satanic sex abusers of children, who are operating a sex trafficking ring. This conspiracy, you won’t be surprised to learn, was working somehow to undermine Donald Trump during his presidency.

Alex Jones has transformed the peddling of conspiracies into a multimillion-dollar empire, although the legal system may finally be catching up to his malevolent lie that the massacre of schoolchildren at Sandy Hook in 2012 was faked, an elaborate stunt, he claims, to push for gun control.

Randall Balmer, the author of Bad Faith: Race and the Rise of the Religious Right, teaches at Dartmouth College.

