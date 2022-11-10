History repeats itself. Twenty years ago, when New Mexico’s utility commission switched from an appointed to an elected body, regulated companies, particularly utilities, sought to avoid regulatory oversight. They did so by obstructing or delaying important cases so the issues could be decided by a presumably more lenient, future commission.

The same thing is happening now, with New Mexico’s electric and gas utilities delaying important cases (like Public Service Company of New Mexico’s rate case) and appealing to the state Supreme Court every consequential decision of the current Public Regulation Commission.

These companies seem to believe that the next commission, an appointed one, will be more favorable to their interests and regulation will be softened. The PRC nominating committee is meeting now to provide names to the governor for appointment to the new commission that starts in January. The committee should do all it can to assure the new commission is stronger, not weaker, than the current body — and is made up of skilled, no-nonsense professionals who will keep our regulated monopolies in check.

Steve Michel is an attorney in New Mexico. He has practiced in the areas of utility and environmental law for 40 years.

