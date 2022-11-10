History repeats itself. Twenty years ago, when New Mexico’s utility commission switched from an appointed to an elected body, regulated companies, particularly utilities, sought to avoid regulatory oversight. They did so by obstructing or delaying important cases so the issues could be decided by a presumably more lenient, future commission.
The same thing is happening now, with New Mexico’s electric and gas utilities delaying important cases (like Public Service Company of New Mexico’s rate case) and appealing to the state Supreme Court every consequential decision of the current Public Regulation Commission.
These companies seem to believe that the next commission, an appointed one, will be more favorable to their interests and regulation will be softened. The PRC nominating committee is meeting now to provide names to the governor for appointment to the new commission that starts in January. The committee should do all it can to assure the new commission is stronger, not weaker, than the current body — and is made up of skilled, no-nonsense professionals who will keep our regulated monopolies in check.
The most dangerous example of a company trying to exploit the commission changeover is PNM. Through what I believe is an unlawful and deceitful scheme, PNM is depriving its customers of at least $130 million of rate relief required by the Energy Transition Act.
The Energy Transition Act is a comprehensive law designed to benefit ratepayers, utilities, communities impacted by coal plant closures and the environment. After the closure of the San Juan coal plant, PNM was to issue bonds to pay off its outstanding San Juan debt and at the same time reduce customer bills. That rate reduction of 10 percent or more was to reflect the cost savings from no longer operating the San Juan plant. PNM told everyone (the commission, the state Supreme Court, its customers and legislators) that the bond issuance and rate reduction would happen when the plant closed.
Well, the plant is closed now, and PNM has broken its promise. In a self-serving misinterpretation of the law, PNM is diverting $100 million per year in rate relief from its customers to its shareholders. At a time when families and businesses are struggling to make ends meet, PNM’s actions are unconscionable.
What makes PNM’s actions even more shameful, though, is that PNM has been and will be increasing its rates in the coming months to collect the costs of replacing San Juan power, while at the same time continuing to collect the fictional costs of running the now-closed San Juan plant. In a little-understood feature of utility rate-making, companies like PNM automatically adjust their rates to recover the cost of fuel for their power plants and any electricity the company buys for resale.
This is called a “fuel clause” and appears on PNM utility bills as a “Fuel Cost Adjustment.” Because PNM has been buying power and firing up its gas plants to replace San Juan, it has been able to automatically pass those costs along to its customers.
Since July, when San Juan closed, PNM’s rates have increased 10 percent to cover the costs of its fuel and purchased power. As it now stands, PNM’s rates likely will go up another 5 percent in January. Had PNM kept its promise, these increases would have been offset by the ETA reductions.
To its credit, our current PRC held PNM accountable and ordered the company to provide the rate relief it promised. PNM appealed, however, and has obtained a state Supreme Court order allowing it to withhold the rate relief while the appeal is pending. That likely means a delay of years before customers see the rate relief required by the ETA and promised by PNM. Even if the court ultimately rejects PNM’s scheme to withhold a required rate reduction, customers will have been deprived of financial relief they need now.
PNM and other regulated monopolies should not be rewarded for their efforts to exploit New Mexico businesses and families during the PRC changeover. Hopefully, the nominating committee will provide candidates to the governor with the skill, expertise, willingness and backbone needed to protect and benefit New Mexico and New Mexicans.
New Mexico regulates monopolies for a reason. PNM has, unfortunately, shown us what that reason is.
Steve Michel is an attorney in New Mexico. He has practiced in the areas of utility and environmental law for 40 years.