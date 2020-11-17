Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen), the first Latina elected to Congress, is a former representative for Florida’s 27th Congressional District and a member of the Friends of the American Latino Museum’s board of directors. Ken Salazar (@KenSalazar), a former secretary of the interior in the Obama administration, is a former Colorado senator. He oversaw the National Museum of the American Latino Commission from 2008-11. This was first published by the New York Times .