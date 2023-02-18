Over two years have passed since the fateful day of Jan. 6, 2021, when President Donald Trump lost his last attempt to stop the constitutional counting of the Electoral College ballots, which had defeated him.

An armed mob, believing Trump’s great lie that the election had been “stolen,” had burst violently into the Capitol and caused a delay of several hours before the counting could be completed.

The recently published report of the Jan. 6 committee includes sworn testimony that strongly supports a criminal prosecution of Trump and a number of his associates.

Paul “Pete” McCloskey Jr. is a former Republican member of Congress from California and was the first member of Congress to publicly call for the impeachment of President Nixon after the Watergate scandal and the Saturday Night Massacre. He became a Democrat in 2007 and lives in Madrid.