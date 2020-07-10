Most Americans know the nation’s 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt, as many things: statesman, politician, naturalist, cattle rancher, Rough Rider, builder of a powerful naval fleet and proud exponent of America First both here and abroad. We at the Department of the Interior, however, know him primarily as one of this nation’s early conservationists.
In fact, so powerful is his legacy that the department pledged that President Donald Trump’s administration will achieve a true conservation legacy “second only to Teddy Roosevelt.”
How surprising is it then that Roosevelt was also a staunch defender of the nation’s borders? As Congress debated, he not only preserved unique landmarks as national monuments and left open vast federal acreage for uses such as timber harvesting, irrigation and grazing, Roosevelt also issued a presidential proclamation creating a 60-foot-wide strip of federal border lands that stretches across California, Arizona and New Mexico.
Indeed, 113 years after Roosevelt issued his edict, the Roosevelt Reservation is being used to protect the types of pristine lands that Teddy Roosevelt, the conservationist, so valued.
On May 27, 1907, Roosevelt decreed that all public lands in the three Western-most southern border states would be withdrawn from various federal laws, such as the General Mining Law of 1872 and various Homestead Acts, and reserved them so they would remain forever “free from obstruction as a protection against the smuggling of goods between the United States and Mexico.” (The Roosevelt Reservation did not include lands in Texas since they were not owned by the federal government.)
Over the decades, as cities grew up along both sides of the border, as technology advanced and as threats to our national sovereignty increased — rendering the barriers that once served their purpose inadequate for the needs of a post-9/11 world — the Roosevelt Reservation has remained undisturbed. Meanwhile, Congress also followed Roosevelt’s lead in setting aside lands along the southern border to be protected and preserved for future generations.
On Feb. 15, 2019, when Trump declared a national emergency in response to the national security and humanitarian crisis on our border with Mexico, eyes at the Department of the Interior turned to the American Southwest and the lands managed by its agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management.
It fell to our secretary — pursuant to the Federal Land Policy and Management Act — to protect natural and cultural resources by ordering an emergency, yet temporary, withdrawal of the lands that abut the Roosevelt Reservation, for use by the Army Corps of Engineers to build the border wall. Days ago, in response to a request by the Corps of Engineers, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt conveyed additional acres to complete the project.
In doing so, the BLM disclosed what it had long known, but of which few in the public were aware: The nation’s porous border, in addition to creating both a national security and humanitarian crisis, was also creating an environmental crisis. For example, the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area, a nearly 17,000-acre fragile ecosystem near San Diego set aside by Congress as land where “mankind was a visitor who does not remain,” is being destroyed by the unrelenting traffic of undocumented immigrants, human smugglers for hire (coyotes) and drug runners.
The once-pristine lands that Congress envisioned would be preserved in perpetuity are now awash in ad-hoc trails, trash and piles of debris. Worse yet, these illegal trespassers set fires to warm themselves during cold desert nights, to warn others of the presence of BLM rangers or Border Patrol agents, or as signal fires to alert rescuers to the location of those who are left behind. More than seven such fires blossomed out of control in 2019. BLM experts fear that in this hot, dry, low-humidity climate, thousands of acres of degraded vegetation could go up in flames overnight.
In short, as tasked by Congress, the BLM cannot protect these fragile lands for current and future generations without further action. Bernhardt has seen firsthand the threats posed to our public lands through illegal border crossings, which is why he has moved forward to secure the land necessary to build new border wall at our nation’s southwest border and support Trump’s promise to the American people.
I believe that President Teddy Roosevelt — naturalist, conservationist and protector of the nation’s border — would be proud.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.