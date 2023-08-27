As parents or guardians of Santa Fe Public School students, we know two things.
One, there is constant teacher turnover and long-term vacancies for teaching positions in our schools.
Two, there are inspiring teachers at every school. There are teachers who students wait eagerly to have and remember long after they leave the classroom.
How can we support more teachers to grow into amazing ones and how do we hold onto those great teachers?
In New Mexico, there are no requirements for continuing education for teachers once they are licensed. Yet, the field of education is constantly changing, and we hear from teachers all the time that they want opportunities to grow and perfect their craft, like other licensed professionals. It is also beneficial for our students that teachers are up to date on their training. Robust professional development helps teachers feel valued and gives them confidence in the classroom. It treats them like the professionals that they are.
Teachers tell us that they want their classrooms to be energetic, fun, and rigorous places that reflect the identities and values of their students, but many lack the resources and tools to do this. One successful example of teacher training that many Santa Fe Public Schools students experience firsthand is the Inquiry Science Education Consortium.
Many families in our elementary or middle schools might be familiar with the earth and physical science kits that are provided by LANL Foundation to classrooms for the science curriculum. What you might not know is that in addition to providing these kits, the LANL Foundation provides intensive training, either at our weeklong summer institute or during the fall, that gives teachers valuable strategies for inquiry-based learning that extend beyond teaching science. An added benefit to professional development programs like these is that teachers from different schools and districts can connect and share experiences and resources.
These communities of practice are blooming throughout our schools. Launched in 2022, the Elementary Math ECHO project gathers teachers every other week throughout the school year to deepen their abilities to teach math through joyful experiences that emphasize problem-solving, math talk, and collaboration. The school district supported teachers who participated in the Math ECHO with a stipend. District support for programs like these is critical for increasing teacher participation.
Teachers are not the only educators that need support to be their best. Principals often are overlooked. They face unique challenges in a job that often includes not only being a community and organizational leader, but also serving lunch, substitute teaching, even driving the school bus. In our rural districts, this role can be especially isolating as there may be only one elementary school principal in an entire region.
LANL Foundation is creating a community of practice among Northern New Mexico principals specifically around integrating social and emotional learning into the fabric of our schools. Providing space for principals to connect and learn from each other is invaluable to both their growth and their professional quality of life.
Efforts like these are continuing around the state and you can help support them by urging your local legislators to support teachers and principals whenever possible.
Let’s treat our educators like the professionals that they are. If you are a part of a school community, you can also help by extending some patience and kind words to your teachers and principals. It really does make a difference!
Jenny Parks is the President and CEO of LANL Foundation, New Mexico’s largest nonprofit focusing on education. To learn more, go to www.lanlfoundation.org