Health Action New Mexico and the New Mexico Public Health Association work to protect the health of New Mexico families, and we applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s leadership and response to the coronavirus pandemic. She brings an informed public health perspective to her job and makes the tough decisions needed to protect the health of all New Mexicans.
The governor brings that same commitment to the fight against air pollution and climate change, and this week marks an important milepost in the state’s effort to reduce methane waste and pollution. On Tuesday, the state conducted the final public meeting on the Methane Advisory Panel technical working group, a key forum to bring stakeholders together and allow everyone to be heard. The governor and her environmental and natural resource agencies are right to stay the course in enacting nationally leading state ozone and methane rules this year.
The American Lung Association’s recently released annual State of the Air report underscores why. New Mexico’s air quality is deteriorating with rising levels of ozone pollution. The association gave Eddy and San Juan counties failing grades for ozone pollution based on the number of high-ozone days, and nearby energy-producing counties didn’t fare much better.
In fact, the five New Mexico counties home to 97 percent of the state’s oil and gas wells are all at risk of violating federal ozone standards. This puts residents at higher risk for respiratory diseases such as emphysema and asthma as well as heart disease. That is especially troubling given our current public health crisis and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings that those with underlying respiratory conditions and heart disease are at greater risk of worse outcomes of COVID-19.
Here is how oil and gas operations contribute to New Mexico’s air pollution and climate problems. Oil and gas operations leak, vent and flare methane into the air. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas responsible for more than a quarter of the climate change we are experiencing today. Volatile organic compounds are released alongside methane and are a key ingredient in the creation of ozone or smog. And as the report noted, climate change makes it even harder for states to address ozone pollution.
Unfortunately, New Mexico is home to some of the worst methane pollution in the nation. Newly released data from the Environmental Defense Fund found that methane escapes from wells and processing facilities in the Permian Basin (including southeastern New Mexico) at a rate three times higher than the national average. That study relied on rigorous on-the-ground measuring and aerial monitoring with support from two universities, and recent satellite data backs it up.
Adding insult to industry, the Trump administration is using the pandemic as an excuse to accelerate its campaign against environmental and health regulation. Just last month, the Environmental Protection Agency relaxed enforcement of regulations and fines, after three years of rollbacks to oil and gas methane and air pollution regulation. Given the industry’s refusal to clean up its act and the Trump administration’s abdication of its responsibility to protect the public, oil and gas pollution constitutes an immediate health threat to New Mexico.
Thankfully, oil and gas developers have solutions at their disposal. Companies can use infrared cameras to find and fix leaks, install state-of-the-art technologies that emit little or no air emissions, and develop gas-capture plans before development so air and methane emissions are not an afterthought.
We look forward to working with the Lujan Grisham administration to ensure New Mexico puts forth the strongest rules possible during this public health crisis. Our children and the health of our communities deserve no less.
