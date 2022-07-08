The SouthWest Organizing Project, Los Jardínes Institute and the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium believe in telling stories that reflect the full history of a place.
In New Mexico, this means we grapple with the realities of a colonized and oppressed population who for generations has dealt with the consequences of industries who exploit the land and labor in our state. We must also grapple with the consequences of confronting the truth of our stories, of our history. Who gets to tell our history and profit from it? We take seriously the implications of a major movie production such as Oppenheimer, which obscures the real and painful histories of the impact the nuclear industry has had on New Mexicans.
As organizers, educators, business owners, musicians and neighbors, we are acutely aware of the power of our stories. We celebrate the film industry for employing many in our community and paying them well for their contributions.
However, we’re also excited about the prospect of working closely with major film productions to ensure that everyday, hardworking New Mexicans are represented fairly and accurately. For example, the story of Robert Oppenheimer in Villeneuve’s production should include how Oppenheimer, other scientists and their families who came to our state in the 1930s relied on the land and labor they extracted from.
Who cleaned their houses and helped raise their children? Sanitized the labs so that scientists could conduct their experiments? Whose families were displaced to make way for the scientific experiments at Los Alamos National Laboratory? Will they be represented on the big screen? The generational sacrifices from Indigenous communities and Nuevomexicanos in New Mexico due to the nuclear and military industrial complex are still felt today. People’s health and vitality, and the long-term state of the land was forever changed when the first ever nuclear bomb was tested in the Tularosa Basin in 1945.
Since the original test bomb was detonated at the Trinity Site in New Mexico, there have been countless numbers of people that have not only died from radiation poisoning but also suffered the horrible effects of cancer lasting generations and continuing today. There has been nothing done to rectify the horrible aftermath of this government sanctioned experiment. As a matter of fact, our people have been intentionally neglected and left to die. We wonder if this is because we are a minority-majority population.
Because of the over glorification of the science and industry and the idea of nuclear bombs as a “necessary evil,” our people and lands have been pushed under the rug as a “necessary sacrifice.” We reject this framing and urge the actors, filmmakers and producers of Oppenheimer to do the same. The stories we tell about our history shape how we approach our future. Indeed, we assume that one of the members of this superstar cast feels the same, as they started an environmental justice-oriented foundation to combat climate change. This is a commendable example of the type of action we need by people who have the power and privilege to do something about it.
As members of organizations who have a combined over 50 years of experience organizing for environmental justice in New Mexico, we write this op-ed to share our thoughts on this upcoming film production and to offer the opportunity for the Oppenheimer actors, directors and producers to respond. We want to foster dialogue and hope that this piece spurs the connections we want to see among community-based organizations and major motion pictures.
Imagine the kinds of stories we can tell together. We invite the Oppenheimer film production and those who will profit from this film to learn about the real history behind this story. Speak on the deep history of the people and land scarred by nuclear development and testing. Watch the short films produced by Storytelling for Change. Learn about this issue from dedicated organizers. Oppenheimer’s story lies at the surface of the darker and violent truths of atomic development and testing.
Join us July 16 when we gather for our 13th annual candlelight vigil in Tularosa to memorialize the lives lost to radiation exposure from the Trinity Site. Groups like the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, the SouthWest Organizing Project, Los Jardínes Institute and many other individual advocates will continue to be on the ground fighting for justice and for the health and dignity of our state.